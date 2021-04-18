Column: The rebirth and renewal of spring

Springtime brings so many joys to our senses. One of the great joys of being a grandfather is sharing time in the garden with a grandson on a spring morning and having them ask to be told stories about springs of earlier years. Just as in the words of Shelly, the new beginning of flora and fauna in spring gives great joy as we see the rebirth, rejuvenation, and renewal of our surroundings.

For those of us who have seen more than 70 springs, we hold the hope of the new beginnings and the return of the sun to warm our aching bones from the effects of the cold winds and the chilling impact of weary pandemic months. You don’t have to look far to see the joys of spring with the increasing daylight; warming temperatures; and a plethora of budding, plants, trees, and shrubs. Animals are also coming out of their winter hideouts to enjoy the springtime air. The sound of the pond frogs and the buzz of the bees are joys to our winter-weary souls. It is so reassuring to talk with young people about the return of spring, whittle a whistle from an elderberry limb, or talk about our grandparents’ planting methods. Even though they may not garden in the future, it is still fun to talk about following the signs of the Farmer’s Almanac, teach a grandson about the need to put the potato eyes facing up, and the other folklore associated with rites of spring.