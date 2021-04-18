Column: The rebirth and renewal of spring

Springtime brings so many joys to our senses. One of the great joys of being a grandfather is sharing time in the garden with a grandson on a spring morning and having them ask to be told stories about springs of earlier years. Just as in the words of Shelly, the new beginning of flora and fauna in spring gives great joy as we see the rebirth, rejuvenation, and renewal of our surroundings.
For those of us who have seen more than 70 springs, we hold the hope of the new beginnings and the return of the sun to warm our aching bones from the effects of the cold winds and the chilling impact of weary pandemic months. You don’t have to look far to see the joys of spring with the increasing daylight; warming temperatures; and a plethora of budding, plants, trees, and shrubs. Animals are also coming out of their winter hideouts to enjoy the springtime air. The sound of the pond frogs and the buzz of the bees are joys to our winter-weary souls. It is so reassuring to talk with young people about the return of spring, whittle a whistle from an elderberry limb, or talk about our grandparents’ planting methods. Even though they may not garden in the future, it is still fun to talk about following the signs of the Farmer’s Almanac, teach a grandson about the need to put the potato eyes facing up, and the other folklore associated with rites of spring.
Since I am an old science teacher, let’s talk about the science of springtime. The Vernal Equinox marks the beginning of spring. The word “equinox” is derived from the Latin words meaning “equal night.” At the equinoxes, the alignment of Earth relative to the sun is zero, which means that Earth’s axis neither points toward nor away from the sun. The first day of spring in the U.S. is around March 20 or 21. This is when the sun sits directly above the equator on its trip northward. Of course, this sun isn’t moving; Earth is. As Earth revolves around the sun, the top half, called the Northern Hemisphere, becomes aligned more toward the sun as winter turns to spring. Meanwhile the bottom half, the Southern Hemisphere, becomes aligned more away from the sun. So, it is fall for people in Australia and the southern parts of Africa and South America. Interestingly, the first day of spring is not equal. Sunrise occurs when the top of the sun (not the center) is on the horizon. But the sun appears to be above the horizon when it is in fact still below it. That’s because Earth’s atmosphere refracts or “bends” light coming from the sun, so we see the sun a couple of minutes before it rises over the horizon.
Spring is a time of transition not only for flora and fauna but also for our climate. We can see a cold, windy, and snowy day in the same week that a humid and stormy day occurs. This year, many parts of the country saw large amounts of snowfall during the end of March. Springtime is the time of year when much of our part of the country is most likely to get severe storms with hailstones and even tornadoes. Families should remember to review their tornado preparedness plans.
As a former school administrator, I remember the trials and tribulations related to the cases of spring fever affecting young people in school as their bodies reacted to the changing season. Students and staff alike were affected in ways that sometimes caused them to play “hooky” from school. I’ll end with two of my favorite stories. One is about four students, and another is about a teacher.
On a beautiful spring day, four high school students decided to skip morning classes. After a morning of spring frivolities, they came to school after lunch and reported to the teacher that they had had a flat tire. Much to their relief the teacher smiled and said, “Well you missed a test today so take seats apart from one another and take out a piece of paper.” Still smiling, she waited for them to sit down. Then she said: “First question: Which tire was flat?”
A teacher woke up on a school morning and realizing it was an exceptionally beautiful and sunny early spring day, decided he just had to play golf. So, he called in for a substitute. The teacher headed out to a golf course some 40 miles from home so he would not accidentally meet someone he knew. Setting up on the first tee of a 390-foot hole, he was alone and genuinely enjoyed the moment. His first shot was a monster tee shot that flew straight toward the pin, dropped just short of it, and rolled up and fell in the hole. It was a hole-in-one on a par four. He yelled and jumped around to celebrate his accomplishment. Then it struck him. Who could he tell about his hole-in-one without being caught for playing “hooky” from school?
Just as for the other 70-plus years of my life, spring has come again. In the words of Sitting Bull, “Behold, my friends, the spring is come; the earth has gladly received the embraces of the sun, and we shall soon see the results of their love!”
Warren Hollar is a retired Alexander County School administrator and clinician retiree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.