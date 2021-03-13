Column: The past year has been dreadful, inspirational

March 20, 2020 was the day the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Catawba County.

Since then our nation has lost more than a half million people to the deadly virus, and the average lifespan in the United States has dropped by a year.

During this year of the pandemic, the good people of Catawba County have shared both amazing stories of resilience and painful stories of loss on the pages of the Hickory Daily Record.

As a nation, we’ve witnessed the arrival of vaccines and the promise of some return to normalcy, although how we will define normalcy going forward may define us.

There is hope, and that is crucial.

Since the pandemic arrived in our county, the news staff has kept a nearly daily tally of cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Those numbers are in decline, thankfully, and soon our stories about the virus will be, too.

We will still monitor the numbers on a daily basis, but we will only write about the virus when there is a significant news angle moving forward.