Column: The mysterious case of the parking lot underwear

All I know for sure is they were not mine.

From time to time, I gather with a group of gentlemen — and I use that term loosely — without our spouses, significant others and spouses’ significant others to solve the world’s problems, let a few cuss words fly and ponder the mysteries of the universe.

The most recent mystery to ponder was this: How did a pair of men’s tighty-whities end up in the parking lot?

I missed this disturbing sight on the way into the establishment because I parked on the hill, but the first thing anyone who walked through the door after coming from the adjacent parking lot said was a variation of this statement: “One of y’all left your #$@! underwear outside.”

Each time, the statement or a variation thereof was met with laughter, denials and finger-pointing as to whom the guilty party might be. As an investigative journalist, or what passes for an investigative journalist in my neck of the woods, I needed to get a look at this alleged parking lot underwear myself before presenting any theory as to how it may have arrived there and who it might belong to.

I exited the establishment, turned right, walked approximately 10 paces and there was the aforementioned underwear lying on the gravel approximately three feet from the right rear bumper of an SUV. That’s what I will say in the deposition if this ever comes to trial. I expect it will be as riveting as Depp v. Heard.

There before me was a pair of briefs with Calvin Klein printed on the upper waistband, size unknown because there was not a stick around long enough for me to go poking at some parking lot underwear to find out.

Now, this is certainly not the best neighborhood in town nor is it the worst. But, to the best of my recollection, this was the first pair of underwear to turn up in the parking lot of this esteemed gathering place.

And it wasn’t run-of-the-mill underwear, but briefs bearing the name of a famous designer. A Google search revealed a four-pack goes for $34.50 at Kohl’s, a sticker shock for a devoted Fruit of the Loom fan like me.

I reentered the establishment to reveal my findings.

“Gentlemen,” I said, “we have a mystery on our hands. Not literally on our hands because I hope no one touched that, but figuratively a mystery on our hands.”

By that time, conversation had moved on and no one gave a rat’s patootie about the parking lot underwear.

But I did. They haunted me. That night, I tossed and turned. My mind raced. What was the origin of the parking lot underwear? What does it mean?

In a frenzy, I went to the white board in my study, listing clues, connecting the dots, following all the threads of evidence and I arrived at this conclusion: It is a viral marketing campaign by that evil genius Calvin Klein.

The designer jeans mogul and fashion guru Calvin Klein is personally driving around the nation, going to random, rural towns and tossing his designer underwear into parking lots. There they will catch the attention of the Fruit of the Loom-wearing populace and would-be investigative journalists, boosting the profile of these briefs and creating a buzz among the hicks from the sticks, convincing them that maybe, just maybe $34.50 at Kohl’s is worth every penny.

Well played, Calvin Klein. Well played.

Is this the true origin of the tighty-whities in the parking lot that briefly captured the attention of my compatriots?

Maybe, maybe not.

All I know for sure is they were not mine.

