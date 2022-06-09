Column: The men of the 320th raised balloons, protected troops at Normandy

Seventy-eight years ago this week, a group of men helped to begin the liberation of Europe and contributed to the allied victory during the D-Day landings in France. They came from places like Roanoke, Virginia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They came into combat carrying balloons, some as large as 35 feet in length. Their mission: to protect the American beach sectors in Normandy as part of the largest invasion in world history.

About 600 members of the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion landed in hundreds of ships following the invasion’s first wave. Many men, nauseous from the ride in towards the beaches, collapsed into foxholes to escape the withering German machine gun fire. The Germans had fortified many of the beach areas. The beach obstacles were formidable.

As Corporal William Dabney shares in his oral history captured at the National World War Two Museum in New Orleans, “You didn’t have time to think, you just hoped you would make it.”

Henry Parham, another member of the 320th, described it this way, “We landed in water up to our necks. Once we got there we were walking over dead Germans and Americans on the beach. Bullets were falling all around us. I prayed to the Good Lord to save me.”

Shortly after making it ashore, Dabney found himself in a foxhole with a busted balloon due to German machine gun bullets. It became very hard for the unit to set the balloons out and inflate them. When inflated, many took on the size of a Volkswagen Beetle. Still, he and the other men of the battalion, working in crews of 4–5 people, began to prepare the balloon positions.

They had two enemies: the German military and the hydrogen gas which they used to fill the balloons. Highly flammable, a spark from the cables holding the balloon could spell equal doom and death for the crews.

The work was deliberate and hard, but continued through the first day of the invasion. Just after 11 p.m., the first balloon was raised above Omaha Beach in the hopes of protecting the invasion beach against German aircraft. By the next morning, the 320th had 12 balloons in the air. By nightfall on the second day, they had 50 balloons above Omaha Beach and 13 covering Utah Beach.

These balloons, flying between 200 and 2,000 feet, made it difficult for German aircraft to come in low and strafe men and materials being offloaded onto the two American beaches. Supplies were the key for the men fighting. They needed to be offloaded and protected.

Balloons were effective because an enemy aircraft flying into the balloon’s cables could get entangled and sputter or lose a wing. Moreover, a small bomb along the cable could slide down along the line and explode. The cables were also difficult for German pilots to see at night which made them extremely effective as a defensive tool.

During the 150 days the battalion stayed in Normandy, heavy winches were used to bring the balloons down while the Army Air Force patrolled the landing area during the day. The balloons would be checked and repaired. Towards the evening, they would be raised into position again.

It had been a long journey from Paris, Tennessee where the all-Black battalion trained. There were four all-African American units working with balloons. Black troops were segregated at the time, and there were pressures on the federal government to move these units into combat. Training at Camp Tyson, they were grateful to have a chance to serve. Some, like Dabney, volunteered. Camp Tyson trained over 30 units for service, but the 320th gained notoriety as a solid group of individuals ready to go into the fight.

They stayed in Normandy from June until October; returning stateside to prepare for service in the Pacific War. Eventually stationed in Hawaii, they were there when Japan surrendered in 1945. General Eisenhower awarded the unit a citation for their contribution to the war effort.

As the war ended, the men who had lugged balloon equipment and wenches in committed service to their country, came home to continuing Jim Crow laws and segregation. They persevered, graduated from schools, got married, raised families, and retired. In all, there were 2,000 African-American men who contributed to the landings on Omaha and Utah beach, but the 320th earned the distinction as the only all-Black unit to participate that day.

By 2009 their ranks had thinned when President Obama mentioned them in his D-Day remarks in Normandy. William Dabney died in 2018. He was thought to be the last remaining member of the unit when the president remembered them.

Then, Henry Parham began telling his story. Parham, known to be the last survivor of the 320th, died in 2021 as the last living member of the 320th. In an interview, he captured the unit’s tenacity the best, “ I did my duty. I did what I was supposed to do as an American.”

