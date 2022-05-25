Column: The day the telegram came

A lasting memory I have of living in Baltimore was the day the telegram came. During those early days of the 1900s through the 1940s, very few families had telephones in their homes. The fastest and easiest way of communication was by way of telegraph service.

Messages could be sent from city to city, coast to coast, in just a matter of a few minutes. Upon receiving a message, the telegraph office would immediately send out a courier who would hand deliver the telegram to whom it was addressed.

Since gasoline was rationed during the war, most likely the messenger would be riding a bicycle. The Department of War also used telegraph service in notifying families that their loved ones were missing in action, prisoner of war or had been killed in action. Parents of servicemen and women lived in dread of their doorbell ringing and seeing a young man holding a telegram in their hand.

Our family was not to be spared. I will never forget that day in March 1944 when our doorbell rang. That particular day, my brother and I stood at the top of the stairs and watched while Mother and Daddy walked down to open the door. There he stood — the young man with a telegram in his hand. It was addressed to my mother and I watched as she read it, then I heard her moan as she crumbled into my daddy’s outstretched arms. My mother’s brother, my uncle Billy Buchanan, had been killed in action.

William Carter Buchanan was the youngest of my mother’s siblings. Just like my mother, who had been valedictorian of her graduating class in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, Billy was valedictorian of his graduating class at Maiden High School. After graduation from high school, Bill went on to graduate with the highest honors at Lees-McRae College at Banner Elk, North Carolina. Today, there is a bronze plaque on the school grounds with Billy’s name engraved along with the few other graduates who had given their lives for their country during World War II. What a bright future for such a brilliant but humble young man.

Family members told me later that ever since he was a child, Billy had been fascinated by airplanes. Soon after he graduated from Lees-McRae College, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Bill was sent to Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, for his flight training. After earning his wings, Lt. William Carter Buchanan was sent to Edwards Air Force Base in California before being sent to Europe. Although he was not allowed to divulge his exact location, he wrote to his family that he was somewhere in North Africa.

Italy had surrendered to the Allied forces in October 1943. Soon after, the Allied forces set up an air base just south of Rome near Enzo, which is located on the coast of Italy. On March 23, 1944, Billy and his crew were out on a bombing mission when they realized they were running low on fuel. A decision was made to fly into the nearby Enzo base to refuel. After the tank had been refilled, the men boarded the plane and prepared for take-off. While attempting to get airborne, the plane was too heavy to make it over the large rock wall which encircled the air base. Apparently too much fuel had been added to the plane. When the plane made contact with the wall, it exploded, killing Uncle Billy and all the crew members.

Their bodies are buried in a military cemetery just outside Rome. My Uncle Billy was just 21 when he gave his life for his country. I’ve seen photos of his grave and it is a beautiful resting place. My husband and I visited Rome 15 years ago but unfortunately there was not enough time to locate the cemetery.

The names of the Catawba County soldiers who lost their lives in World War II are etched in a beautiful stone monument located on the lawn of the old Courthouse in Newton. “Gone but Never Forgotten.”

Judy Hass Abee of Hickory said many families from Catawba County closed up their homes and moved to northern states to find work in shipyards and other defense-related enterprises during World War II. Her father found work in the shipyards at Baltimore. The family lived there until the war ended and they came back to their home in Newton.