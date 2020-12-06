Column: The clean smell of success is in the air as O My Soap! sets up shop in downtown Newton

Those of us who’ve been around a while will remember Coley-Gurley Clothing Co., a once-popular men’s apparel store on North College Avenue in downtown Newton.
Coley-Gurley closed its doors a long time ago. Various businesses occupied the space from time to time, but none has smelled as wonderful — as clean — as the one currently in residence. O My Soap! has been around for a couple of decades on Highway 10 West, but recently took possession of the keys to the old men’s shop so customers could safely and comfortably continue buying products made by Dorothy and Jim Samson. The Samsons, along with daughter Jennifer, who designs packaging, promotes products and shares store news on social platforms, and manages the store, call the old men’s shop a “pop-up store.” It allows folks to safely distance themselves as they shop, something they couldn’t do in the 400-square-foot retail shop on the Samsons’ Startown area property.
I met the Samson family about a month ago — not long after they’d moved loads of their products from Highway 10 to North College Avenue. It was the first time I’d enjoyed a really close look at all O My Soap! has to offer, and was I impressed! This little family, this amazingly productive, inventive, gracious little family, is a research and development, quality control, manufacturing, marketing, and selling company all in one small package. There are all the many soaps, of course, but there are so many other bath and body products. It was all I could do to make myself stop looking and sniffing and settle down to talk to the Samsons.
Jim and Dorothy are native Ohioans. Jennifer was born after the Samsons moved to Florida. About 26 years ago, they moved to North Carolina.
Dorothy worked as a part-time church secretary and then added part-time greenhouse employee to her weekly routine. The greenhouse owner’s cousin made soap for the plant shop. Dorothy tried some of it and was surprised at the positive effect it had on her skin. “Very soft and smooth,” Dorothy described. She and the greenhouse owner decided to make a batch of soap, and Dorothy was hooked.
“I was just enjoying it,” she said. “It had its own life.”
“When something was working, she asked herself, ‘What else can I do,’ and created another soap,” explained Jim.
One thing led to another and pretty soon Dorothy had turned into a sort of soap scientist, concocting and experimenting, working to formulate the perfect basic recipe. That was 20 years ago. Today, the Samsons offer 40 kinds of hand-crafted, cold-pressed bath soaps and around 10 specialty soaps for certain skin conditions. One of them is tomato soap for acne-prone skin. Yes, you read correctly: tomato soap. It’s made with real tomatoes.
The trials and testing, the sourcing of the best ingredients, and a year’s worth of research resulted in products the Samsons are 100% satisfied with, such as their Head-to-Toe Shampoo and Body Bar, “our best one,” said Dorothy. “It has the highest quality oils.”
Dorothy pointed out they even have a “unique soap for customers who don’t like fragrance.” Carrot soap. The Samsons cook and mash the carrots that go into the bars.
In the beginning, the work took place in the Samson home, with bars stored on racks in the guest room. All that changed after a particular Thanksgiving when Dorothy’s famous yeast rolls, while rising, absorbed the soaps’ essences, the essential oils that were floating in the air. A very disappointed Jennifer pointed out to her mom that her rolls tasted like soap.
Not long afterward, the family renovated an old garage on their property, and it became soap central. Until COVID-19 made it unsafe for customers to crowd into the small space, the remodeled garage was the place O My Soap! fans went to make purchases. They still can, but only by way of curbside pickup.
While Dorothy was the one who caught the soap-making bug first, it’s Jim who does most all the making these days, turning out 250 to 300 bars a week. He’s had a number of careers over the years but has discovered that soapmaking is his favorite. “I like working with my hands,” he shared. Dorothy taught him as well as Jennifer, and then Dorothy stepped away from the soap pots to create all sorts of products. She’s an excellent seamstress and has an amazing eye for the loveliest of fabrics. She makes heat therapy pillows filled with cherry pits, sinus and headache pillows containing buckwheat groats, and eye pillows with flax seeds and lavender. All are pretty, functional, and contain various leaves and oils that enhance the pain-relieving and soothing properties of the pillows. Additionally, for aches and pains, Dorothy makes a salve called Nana’s Home Remedy.
Talent runs deep in the Samson family. Jennifer worked in the graphic design industry while also helping with O My Soap!. In June 2019, she turned her attention fully to soap, creating unique packaging for every bath soap as well as for the many other products the Samsons make and sell. “They’re works of art,” said Dorothy. “Each soap has Jennifer’s own artistic touch.”
Jennifer said she and her parents came up with names for the soaps, and then she worked on the packaging. One of my favorite names is O You Dirty Dog! a bar dedicated to the safe and natural cleaning of the family pet.
The road’s been long getting to downtown Newton. At first, the Samsons sold Dorothy’s bars at festivals, such as the annual Murray’s Mill Harvest Folk Festival, then at markets, the largest being the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market. They realized that selling regularly at markets, rather than festivals, meant repeat business — customers coming back for more, which not only was good for O My Soap! but also for increasing the joy of the venture. Making new friends was a welcome bonus.
Then there was selling out of the renovated garage as well as online. Now, there’s a bona fide storefront.
Jennifer said descendants of Lloyd Coley, who was part owner of Coley-Gurley back in the day, visited the store recently. “They were happy to see the space and how it was being used again — how it was being loved like it was back then,” said Jennifer. “It brought back really good memories for them.”
Interview over, I did what I’d been itching to do. I shopped. Jennifer had said the family uses ingredients “that will make your skin smile.” Since everyone on my Christmas list has skin, I knew I couldn’t go wrong.
O My Soap! is located at 111 N. College Ave., Newton. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Dec. 23. For more information, visit omysoap.com or find the store on Facebook or Instagram.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!