Column: The clean smell of success is in the air as O My Soap! sets up shop in downtown Newton

Dorothy pointed out they even have a “unique soap for customers who don’t like fragrance.” Carrot soap. The Samsons cook and mash the carrots that go into the bars.

In the beginning, the work took place in the Samson home, with bars stored on racks in the guest room. All that changed after a particular Thanksgiving when Dorothy’s famous yeast rolls, while rising, absorbed the soaps’ essences, the essential oils that were floating in the air. A very disappointed Jennifer pointed out to her mom that her rolls tasted like soap.

Not long afterward, the family renovated an old garage on their property, and it became soap central. Until COVID-19 made it unsafe for customers to crowd into the small space, the remodeled garage was the place O My Soap! fans went to make purchases. They still can, but only by way of curbside pickup.