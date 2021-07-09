Column: The battle hymn that unites us

In 1861, in the first year of America’s Civil War, a female traveler reached the nation’s capital with her husband and minister. She sang to Union soldiers marching in review just outside of town. Soldiers and civilians alike sang the popular “John Brown’s Body” and it struck a chord. Later, she was asked by her minister to write different lyrics for the tune, and she wrote them in a poem the next day. Today, the song is known as “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” The Civil War ended in 1865 and killed between 620,000 and 850,000 people. The 13th amendment abolishing slavery passed the same year.

When Mrs. Julia Ward Howe died in 1910, thousands of people honored her by singing the song at her funeral.

There are many themes in the song. One of the biggest is judgment by a higher power for the evils of slavery and a country torn apart by war. There are many great lines in the song. One of the best bears a comforting truth, “Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”

When she wrote her lyrics to redefine “John Brown’s Body,” she could not vote and lacked equality. Her own husband discouraged her from doing anything public because she was a woman. Over time, most of those prejudices were corrected. Thankfully, she lived in a country where they could be.