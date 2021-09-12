Column: Thank a teacher, the best ones invested time and energy in you

I moved to North Carolina the summer after fourth grade, and Mrs. Belcher became the bar by which all other teachers were measured. I encountered many other caring, dedicated teachers and administrators deserving of my thanks. Joe Biggerstaff introduced me to North Carolina history. Donna Pittman was a supportive advocate when I experienced obstacles in my path. Sue Huffman inspired my love of journalism and many classic American novels. Karen Trivett motivated me to not just memorize Spanish words and phrases, but to learn to speak Spanish. (I’m still not there, but I have not stopped trying!)

Johnny Secrest had us memorize the Prologue to the Canterbury Tales in Middle English. I can still recite the Macbeth “tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow” soliloquy we memorized in his class in its entirety. He challenged us but was still engaging and funny. Allen Biggerstaff and Cuyler Dunbar were approachable and open-minded administrators. Bo Glenn offered me numerous opportunities to serve and lead, which made me a more well-rounded student and a better person. Andrea Goehner encouraged me to expand my horizons beyond what I thought was possible. I’ve lost track of most of these influential individuals over the years, but I want them to know they made a difference in my life and countless others’ lives.

Because she had been my neighbor, I was fortunate to get to keep in touch with Mrs. Belcher. I went back and visited her once as an adult and was able to tell her how important she was to me. We exchanged Christmas cards every year without fail for decades. She told me I could call her Mona, but I could never bring myself to do it. She was always going to be Mrs. Belcher to me. And when I shared on social media last year that she had passed away, the outpouring from my classmates was amazing. I had lost touch with most of them, but about half of the T-4 Class from all those decades ago reconnected, reunited by memories of this influential teacher. It seems Mrs. Belcher had not just set the bar for me, but for almost all of us. One classmate had even become a teacher because of her example.