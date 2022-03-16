Column: Tell me where the good food can be found

There is good news and bad news about our favorite places to eat in North Carolina.

The bad news is that many of our favorite roadside eateries closed recently. Some could not meet the challenge of the COVID pandemic. Some closed for an assortment of other reasons.

Meanwhile, an updated “North Carolina’s Roadside Eateries,” which was ready to go to press, was put on hold by UNC Press when the pandemic began. It seemed certain that more eateries might fail.

So, what is the good news?

First, many of the roadside eateries survived the COVID crisis.

And secondly UNC Press has asked me to move forward an updated revision of “Roadside Eateries,”

This is where you, my readers, come in. You can help.

If you have a favorite eating place that is near a North Carolina interstate highway, send me an email at the address below with the eatery’s name, location and why you think it is a place you’d recommend to an Interstate traveler or a North Carolina neighbor who happens to be on the road.