Column: Tap the link for more information

Our eagle-eyed readers have likely noticed the QR codes that we’ve featured in the paper for several days this week.

The codes take you directly to content unavailable in our print edition, such as photo galleries, videos and more.

And the codes are easy to use.

Open the camera app on your smartphone and point the camera at the code, which is a square that appears to be made up of other squares and lines. A link will show up in the camera’s field of view on your smartphone screen. Tap that link, and it will take you online to additional information.

This week the codes offered readers a look at video of a crime scene, a series of photos highlighting the influx of refugees into the country of Moldova and a video of Hickory’s mayor making an effort to explain a city council vote.

There are more to come.

We hope readers see the codes as a connector between our print and online content. Today’s news cannot be confined to one platform. Neither can our storytelling.

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record