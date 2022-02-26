Column: Tall tales are fun, except when they’re not

My grandmother always whistled before breakfast, but softly. For sure, she wasn’t grumpy.

Some tall tales to kids and adults have wild variations. “If your nose itches, it means somebody’s coming to visit (unexpectedly).” Or somebody is coming for dinner, also unexpected. Or — and I never really got a handle on this one — have a fight or kiss a fool.

What? That was a tough one for boys if there weren’t any girls around so they could avoid a fight, not thinking that if you kiss a girl if your nose itches, and she suspects why you kissed her, you would get in a fight anyway.

And you surely did not want to scratch your nose and kiss your mom.

Some kids way back when were subjected to tall tales that bordered on abuse. There are times when I heard a parent tell an unruly or simply restive child that if they didn’t act better “that dog will bite you.” “That cat will scratch your eyes out.” “That man will take you away and you’ll never be seen again.”

The last one sometimes had disgusting racial overtones.