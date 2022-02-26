Column: Tall tales are fun, except when they’re not

Little Luke believed his Grandpappy Amos when he said old nails put on an oak barrel head would turn into worms perfect for fishing.
That was on an episode of “The Real McCoys,” a hillbilly family that moved west when Amos inherited a farm in California. The show was highly successful — sort of patterned after the Ma and Pa Kettle movies years earlier.
Of course, the nails never turned into worms, and grandpa finally admitted he was pulling Little Luke’s leg. One was left with the notion that the kid had figured out that his grandpa was telling him a tall tale.
All’s well that ends well, and the kid and the old man emerged from the episode a bit wiser.
We’ve been told tall tales all our lives. Among the most widespread I remember is “If you swallow a watermelon seed, a watermelon vine will grow out your nose.” One day, after hearing it for the umpteenth time, I wondered — out loud — why it didn’t grow the other way.
The laughter revealed the truth.
Then there was “If you sing before breakfast, you’ll cry before supper.” Some versions had the same advice about whistling. I figure that was made up by some curmudgeon whose mission in life was to be grumpy and didn’t want to be bothered by a display of mirth early in the morning.
My grandmother always whistled before breakfast, but softly. For sure, she wasn’t grumpy.
Some tall tales to kids and adults have wild variations. “If your nose itches, it means somebody’s coming to visit (unexpectedly).” Or somebody is coming for dinner, also unexpected. Or — and I never really got a handle on this one — have a fight or kiss a fool.
What? That was a tough one for boys if there weren’t any girls around so they could avoid a fight, not thinking that if you kiss a girl if your nose itches, and she suspects why you kissed her, you would get in a fight anyway.
And you surely did not want to scratch your nose and kiss your mom.
Some kids way back when were subjected to tall tales that bordered on abuse. There are times when I heard a parent tell an unruly or simply restive child that if they didn’t act better “that dog will bite you.” “That cat will scratch your eyes out.” “That man will take you away and you’ll never be seen again.”
The last one sometimes had disgusting racial overtones.
And these things were said in public. Loudly. Along with “A hole is going to open up under you and the devil is going to get you.” I hardly ever hear any of these things anymore.
Yep. Not all tall tales are funny. Some are hurtful, especially if they are told by people you think you can trust — people you are supposed to be able to trust.
The nails into worms tale did not alter the loving relationship between Grandpappy Amos and Little Luke. After all, this was a TV show with happy endings.
It’s sad there are so many real-life episodes that are the antitheses of happy, responsible or benign.
Oh well. We’ve all been told to believe only half of what we hear. Smart people know which half to believe. Experience teaches us the difference between a tall tale and an outright lie, and wise people can spot deceivers a mile away — before they open their mouths.
Little Luke grew up, right there in front of everybody. Happy. Grandpa Amos kept right on telling tall tales. Also happy.
All the nails did was rust. I do not know why some folks seem to favor rusty nails.
