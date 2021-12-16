Column: Taking in the value of friendship

Thomas Jefferson and John Adams were both great leaders and friends. Politics nearly destroyed their friendship. They did not talk to one another for 12 years, but eventually, Adams wrote to Jefferson, saying, “We ought to explain ourselves to each other before we die.” Their correspondence during their later years is a great example about how friends can overcome differences and respect one another. Ironically, both men died on the same day which happened to be the 50th anniversary of the approval and printing of the Declaration of Independence. They both served on the committee to work on it.

There are times when friendships struggle, but honesty, integrity, and compassion may be able to pull them through. Jon Meacham’s book on the life of Jefferson and David McCullough’s book on Adams are worthy reads. Jefferson called friendship precious, "Not only in the shade, but in the sunshine of life.”

Lew Armistead and Winfield Scott Hancock were two friends whose army units faced each other on the last day of the fighting at Gettysburg during the Civil War. Confederate Armistead charged Hancock’s Union line but perished in the process. Before he charged, he made sure to make arrangements to send Hancock’s wife his personal Bible. Michael Shaara’s "The Killer Angels" details their friendship.