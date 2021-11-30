Column: Sweet deals abound at Corner Table, including famous cookies from Dewey's Bakery

I left the place with a bag full of goodies — for a friend, of course. The Dewey’s folks were giving away packs of cheese straws and, of course, my friend needed some of those, too. I’d heard how their famous pink lemonade cake is to die for, I caved just so I could say I’d tried it.

Back at the Corner Table, dieters need not avoid the Dewey’s shop. There are non-edibles for sale to help the cause: hangable Moravian star kits for your front porch, raffle tickets for a chance at a free golf cart, gift boxes of handmade tea cozies and copies of my latest book, “Going Plaid in a Solid Gray World” — a collection of essays written for this column — with part of the proceeds going to the cause.

Volunteers can corral several items into sturdy gift boxes suitable for mailing or local gifting.

Indeed, Dewey’s is one of those rare American companies that has become a Carolina institution. They haven’t forgotten who they are: a quality bakery. They haven’t become too big for their britches, either. They operate only two stores in their home base of Winston and work with nonprofits such as The Corner Table to reach into area communities when folks have an extra hankering for something sweet.

By the way, the Corner Table will also benefit from online sales on the Dewey’s website. Use the promo code DewPart62 at checkout. This will enable the local food pantry to reap 25% of your purchase to help more folks right here in Catawba County.

