Column: Survey now says we all agree on TP

Here are some of the report's startling statistics.

- Americans spend an average of 47 minutes each day behind bathroom doors. I have found this number can change depending on how many microwave burritos and Old Milwaukees one consumes in a given evening.

2020 UPDATE: That’s still true. Not the 47 minutes part, the other part.

- Men average slightly more than seven minutes per bathroom stay, while women average 8.3 minutes per visit. What women do with that extra minute is a mystery.

2020 UPDATE: The minutes have likely doubled due to COVID-related handwashing and mask adjustment.

- Two-thirds of the people surveyed in 1994 said they read in the bathroom. The most popular reading material was the newspaper, which may explain why people sometimes call me and say, "I read what you wrote in the paper today and it wasn't worth a ---“

2020 UPDATE: Smartphones have overtaken newspapers for bathroom reading, but we still rule at the bottom of birdcages. WINNING!