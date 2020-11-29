Column: Support journalism for less than a buck a week

Black Friday has come and gone. Christmas shopping is in full swing.
If you are like many people, you are looking for a unique gift for the people you care about.
I like to give a gift I know will be used and will provide value in the lives of those who receive it. Based on those criteria, I cannot think of a better gift than a newspaper subscription.
We offer digital-only deals, as well as print and digital combos.
As I write this, you can get digital access to all of our work for a full year at a price of $39.99. That’s less than a buck a week. Check back frequently. There are new offers sprouting up faster than I can keep track.
Here are a couple of the frequently asked questions I get here at the paper.
Q: Aren’t newspapers dead? How are you still in business?
A: Dead? Far from it. We still have thousands of print subscribers and our largest audience ever, when you add in our digital numbers. We are averaging more than 3 million pageviews a month. That comes out to around 36 million pageviews a year and trends suggest we will exceed that total. There is no website in this community that approaches those numbers.
Plus, we still sell more than 2.5 million print copies each year. If we started a business and sold and delivered 2.5 million products a year, we would likely get pats on the back and people asking how we did it. But because we have been around for more than 100 years, people see the circulation number in a vacuum.
Yes, dear reader, those remain astonishingly good numbers. But we need your support to cultivate the content that drives those views. The best way to show your support is to buy a subscription. I am a subscriber. Please join me.
Q: Lots of businesses need my support. What makes the HDR special?
A: We are the place that announces the big moments in our community. We publish (online and in print) a daily look at the people who reside in this particular part of the world. We ask questions – some of the same questions you want answered but don’t have the time to ask for yourselves.
And we watch. Sometimes simply showing up and recording what is going on with our governing bodies helps keep them on their toes. The accountability we provide is vital to our democracy. Without us parsing truth from rumors, false information would gain a greater foothold. Without us keeping a critical eye on how your tax dollars are spent, most of our readers would be unaware when fees are added or taxes increase.
Lastly, we provide a place for you to share your thoughts about what is taking place in your community in a place that has far more reach than an individual Facebook page.
Isn’t a better informed community worth a buck a week?
Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.
