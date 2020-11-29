Column: Support journalism for less than a buck a week

Plus, we still sell more than 2.5 million print copies each year. If we started a business and sold and delivered 2.5 million products a year, we would likely get pats on the back and people asking how we did it. But because we have been around for more than 100 years, people see the circulation number in a vacuum.

Yes, dear reader, those remain astonishingly good numbers. But we need your support to cultivate the content that drives those views. The best way to show your support is to buy a subscription. I am a subscriber. Please join me.

Q: Lots of businesses need my support. What makes the HDR special?

A: We are the place that announces the big moments in our community. We publish (online and in print) a daily look at the people who reside in this particular part of the world. We ask questions – some of the same questions you want answered but don’t have the time to ask for yourselves.

And we watch. Sometimes simply showing up and recording what is going on with our governing bodies helps keep them on their toes. The accountability we provide is vital to our democracy. Without us parsing truth from rumors, false information would gain a greater foothold. Without us keeping a critical eye on how your tax dollars are spent, most of our readers would be unaware when fees are added or taxes increase.