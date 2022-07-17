Column: Summertime (and the unicorn float) is calling me

What is it about summer that makes us feel like kids again? It’s been decades since I was in school and had a summer break. Yet, I still get as excited when June arrives as if I were getting a two-month break from studying.

Summer weather is my absolute favorite. There’s nothing better to me than being by a pool, enjoying some sun, and then hopping in to cool off and float around. Back out for another round of sun until I get too hot and then another round of floating. It takes hours for me to tire of this repetition.

I’m not too serious about my float choices either. Giant popsicle float? That’ll work. Give me a couple of good-size pool noodles and I’ll float all afternoon. If you have a floaty ring in the shape of a unicorn with a rainbow-colored mane, you won’t be able to keep me away from it. The more ridiculous, the better.

One of my favorite summertime photos is of me on an enormous swan float at Kool Park Pool. Did I mention I was almost 40 years old when it was taken? The words “too childish” are not in my vocabulary when it comes to pool accessories.

If I haven’t painted the picture clearly already, I’m mostly a lazy pool aficionado. I can swim well enough to get me where I need to go, but I never wanted to be a lap swimmer. That involves putting your face in the water and getting your hair messed up. Call it vanity if you will, but those are two situations I have long tried to avoid in public at all costs.

As a child, my parents made me take swimming lessons every summer. For my own safety, my father insisted I learn how to swim properly with my face in the water. Until I could prove my swimming skills to him, I wasn’t allowed to swim at the homes of my friends. Every year, I took swimming lessons. Every year, I got a little better at swimming. And every year, Dad pronounced I had not yet mastered the skill enough for him to allow me to go to pool parties.

It became a frustrating merry-go-round of lessons and swim tests, then pronouncements of his dissatisfaction, which was immediately followed by my complaining and whining at being left out at my friends’ pools yet again. No amount of the best swimming would pacify him if I was doing it with my face above the water. This went on every year until I became a teenager. I finally realized that I was going to have to do it his way if I ever was ever going to be freed from the annual torture of those darn swimming lessons.

So, the summer I was 13, I returned to the pool with a fresh determination to meet Dad’s requirement of swimming the length of the pool with my face in the water. I figured if I could make it through it just once, and he witnessed it, then I’d never have to do it again. That’s because no self-respecting teenage girl was ever going to get her hair wet at a pool party, so it was a skill I wouldn’t be needing.

I practiced hard those couple of weeks and swam with my face in the water to an extent I’d never done before. I probably inhaled enough pool water during those two weeks to sink a small yacht, but I made it the length of the pool on the final swim test with my face in the water with dear old Dad watching. I knew as soon as I touched the wall that I’d be fulfilling my dream of pool parties from that day forward. I had finally won!

It took me a long time to realize Dad was feeling an equal sense of triumph that afternoon at the pool. I thought I had somehow beaten his silly rule, but he absolutely counted it as his victory. He had the peace and satisfaction of knowing I could swim well enough to save myself if needed when he wasn’t there to supervise me.

I am thankful he pushed me hard to learn to swim well. It was a skill that saved my life years later when I was in a boat that flipped over on Lake Hickory about a quarter of a mile from shore in the total darkness of night. But that’s not a story I care to re-live right now.

Summer is here. The sun is shining. There’s not a cloud in the sky, and there’s a fabulous unicorn pool float calling my name.