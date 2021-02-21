Column: Suddenly, I realized I needed a room with a view

It has been cold and rainy all month.

Too much cold, rain and mud, so I curled up in a favorite spot and looked through some garden magazines, wishing for all that summer color. I looked out the window and, seeing nothing of interest, I returned to the glossy pictures. That thought made me put down the magazine and turn my attention to the fact that there was nothing of interest outside my window. Sure, we often plant our landscape and gardens for the outside world, but what about our own view from a spot on the sofa or our kitchen window or what we see when we open our eyes in the morning.

We all need a room with a view. There are plenty of cold mornings or rainy days, or days when you just don’t feel good, so have something interesting to look at.