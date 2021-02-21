Column: Suddenly, I realized I needed a room with a view

It has been cold and rainy all month.
Too much cold, rain and mud, so I curled up in a favorite spot and looked through some garden magazines, wishing for all that summer color. I looked out the window and, seeing nothing of interest, I returned to the glossy pictures. That thought made me put down the magazine and turn my attention to the fact that there was nothing of interest outside my window. Sure, we often plant our landscape and gardens for the outside world, but what about our own view from a spot on the sofa or our kitchen window or what we see when we open our eyes in the morning.
We all need a room with a view. There are plenty of cold mornings or rainy days, or days when you just don’t feel good, so have something interesting to look at.
When you are outside deciding where to plant that colorful shrub or flowering tree, consider walking in the house and see if you should move it over a little bit so it can be seen from inside. Plant a favorite color or something very fragrant that can be enjoyed as you lie in bed on a lazy weekend morning with the windows open. Plant something outside your kitchen window which attracts butterflies to make dishwashing a little more pleasant. Plant something evergreen outside the living room window so those bleak winter days don’t seem quite so gray. That enjoyable view doesn’t need to be of just plants — a statue, bench or fountain can be enjoyed inside, too.
Our yards are not meant to be enjoyed just by our neighbors or when we are outside, but from within, also. Besides, when the garden is beautiful from inside the house, it just naturally draws you outside to get up close and personal with it. It’s a win-win situation.
Laurie Rubner is the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.