Column: Students need to be in classroom to thrive

Yes, it is true, remote learning days are becoming more common and there is a place for them, but schools need to be open. Several big urban area school systems have shut their doors for entirely too long. Teacher unions in these areas have impeded the ability for students to go back to school. Shame on them. As an effect, many public schools are diminished in size and number, and sadly, this may be a trend for the future. Schools could be a casualty of pandemic decisions made by bureaucrats who refuse to put children first. Buildings may be shuttered in the future because of their hubris as parents and students move on to other educational options such as private schools and homeschooling. Can you blame them?

Granted, the occasional need to switch to remote learning may stop a pandemic strain from spreading, and those decisions can be made in a timely manner, but permanently shuttering schools in the name of science smacks in the face of a truly educated decision.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The pandemic has revealed, more and more, the shameful ways educational personnel at all levels have treated students as data instead of human beings with a heart and a great potential for purpose.