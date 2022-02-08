Column: Students need to be in classroom to thrive

It is a privilege to watch young people be mentored by all kinds of individuals, including teachers and coaches who take an interest in their lives and activities. All individuals deserve good mentors.
One must stop and think about what kids and students have had to deal with over the last few years: school shutdowns, remote learning, more electronic feeds in their lives, differing sports schedules, mask mandates, and more online learning.
We need to champion mentors, coaches, teachers, and school administrators who have made this very tough time a productive one. Thank goodness the most effective teachers, instructors, and school leaders have put some "fun" and "opportunity" back into kid’s lives instead of just focusing on data and test scores which grade schools, albeit on a faulty rubric.
Instruction and parts of learning should be tough and challenging, but it should also be fun and meaningful. Students need things to "shoot for" which helps lead to understanding, but also educates the whole person.
Bottom line, students and children need to be in physical school for a whole host of reasons. Kids need to be around other kids — not just in a Google Meet or on Zoom or Facetime. There is no true substitute for face-to-face interaction. I still remember the face my Algebra II teacher made when I actually passed a quiz or my music instructor’s reaction when I sang a piece of music on key using the right notes.
Yes, it is true, remote learning days are becoming more common and there is a place for them, but schools need to be open. Several big urban area school systems have shut their doors for entirely too long. Teacher unions in these areas have impeded the ability for students to go back to school. Shame on them. As an effect, many public schools are diminished in size and number, and sadly, this may be a trend for the future. Schools could be a casualty of pandemic decisions made by bureaucrats who refuse to put children first. Buildings may be shuttered in the future because of their hubris as parents and students move on to other educational options such as private schools and homeschooling. Can you blame them?
Granted, the occasional need to switch to remote learning may stop a pandemic strain from spreading, and those decisions can be made in a timely manner, but permanently shuttering schools in the name of science smacks in the face of a truly educated decision.
The pandemic has revealed, more and more, the shameful ways educational personnel at all levels have treated students as data instead of human beings with a heart and a great potential for purpose.
In a meeting recently with a parent and student, the individual leading the meeting did an admirable job of trying to address the needs of the student which went beyond a mass of data and compliance issues. While data, compliance, and "following the rules" are essential in protecting the rights of each student, the way we engage each individual is important, too. Thankfully, each individual in the meeting said some personal things about the student’s academic strengths and gave them suggestions for improvement. They recognized the importance of the individual and made sure the student was not defined by the academic data they carried. The people in the room also found a few minutes to mentor the student regarding a possible career choice. These are the things good and effective people do.
None of us have a crystal ball nor know fully the educational changes and developments which will occur in the next five years. Getting back to having students in the classroom is a healthy start. Seeing students interact again in school is refreshing. Yet, it has been hard.
Time at home in remote learning or variant quarantine for many students has caused a whirlwind of anxieties and an identity crisis for some. Many students handled school shutdowns and remote learning successfully. Others did not. Bringing students back into their classrooms and rebuilding trust between them, parents, and teachers is an ongoing task. After trust, student confidence comes next. Many students lack the belief and the motivation to accomplish things at school right now.
Trust, confidence, and belief have been casualties of the pandemic and schools in many respects, and the mental health of students and school personnel is one of the biggest issues facing our time.
A recent educational survey out of the state of Tennessee reveals a decent population of school instructors say they are leaving the profession soon. The symptoms for school turnover are certainly there.
These challenging times will pass. Teaching and learning will continue. Anxieties and fears will fall.
All this has a better chance in schools where kids are physically present.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com