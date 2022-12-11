Column: Students made shell angels for Christmas and revealed their thoughtful nature

As a former school principal, I loved the excitement of the month of December. Teachers, children, and other school workers took great pride in doing a variety of craft lessons. The results of these craft lessons often wound up as very special gifts for parents. I imagine many of you reading this article have cherished crafts constructed by your children or grandchildren tucked away somewhere in your house.

Even in the days of my youth, I remember constructing the paper chains of red and green for the class Christmas tree. We had great fun making popcorn chains for the tree.

I remember having the honor of finding the class cedar tree on Hogan’s Mountain and proudly dragging the tree into the classroom. It was a special treat to work with the school custodian to brace the tree on a flat board for display in the classroom. We also made small craft items to bring to our teachers and took part in the class name exchange. I distinctly remember taking a hand-carved angel figure to my first-grade teacher. She told me in later years that she still had the angel.

My wife, a retired teacher, began preparing months in advance to make sure her children had gifts from her and craft items to give to parents or other relatives.

One year she chose to allow children to construct shell angels during the Christmas season. I had wondered why she chose to collect so many shells during beach trips to bring home and even chided her for spending so much time with the shell collection. She even had me eating shellfish at the buffet so she could collect the pretty shells attached.

Her craft lesson included discussion about sharing the angels with others. She came home telling touching stories about how her children were displaying, sharing, and using the angels. Several students had given them to aged relatives as special gifts. One had been given to a very sick child.

The most touching story came from a 5-year-old Hmong child. As they shared, the child told her that her angel was with a brother who had passed. She knew that the child’s brother had been killed in an automobile accident during the year. As she talked with the child, she tried to reassure the child. The child insisted that the angel was with her brother. She asked the child how that was possible. The child said, “You know, Mrs. Hollar! I put it on the rock where my brother is so it could look over him!” This angel sharing shows that often the least expensive gifts have the most symbolic meaning and love for those who are closest to us.

Remember it is not the cost of the gift or the quantity of gifts, but the personal touches that are remembered and cherished.

It is also important to share memories of our own childhood with our children and grandchildren so they have a better connection to our own values and beliefs.

Take time this Christmas season to share a special value lesson with someone you love.

Warren Hollar is a retired Alexander County Schools administrator.