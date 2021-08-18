Column: Stepping back into the show

From March 2020 to June of this year, teachers and students were forced to undergo many changes in public education. Some of these were already present before the pandemic. As many people have found in their own careers, the pandemic accelerated processes already in the works. Still, at its heart, the question of teaching remains the same — how to transmit a body of information to students in a way they will understand and be able to use? The state of North Carolina has been wise to put more emphasis on preparing students for possible vocational work and championing the role of its community college system.

Years ago, the General Assembly made changes in schools which suggested every student needed to be prepared to go to a four-year institution, which was a serious misstep. As schools progress more towards online choices for learning, students have many more options, and such is not a bad thing.

The next task for the General Assembly and the State Board of Education is to completely revamp how students in all grades are evaluated. The era of the End of Grade exam and "one size fits all" evaluation is an old, out of touch, unreliable measure for both students and educators. Hopefully, the pandemic can accelerate some new standards and better choices.