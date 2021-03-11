Column: Spring is a time of rebirth and growth

Our favorite holly tree is about 25 feet from the front porch.
It’s not the biggest we have, but in season it is laden with red berries that make it a bright, showy addition to the landscape. Birds and a couple of critters love it.
The berries adorn the holly for months, but when spring begins to rouse itself from a long winter sleep, the berries disappear quickly. The two critters — gray squirrels — begin to nibble on the berries toward the end of February. I suppose they’ve always eaten holly berries, but they made their way to the prettiest holly only a couple of years ago.
Robins usually go bob-bob-bobbin’ along on the lawn, foraging for seeds, insects and worms. This time of year, however, when the ground is still somewhat cold and hard and grass has not yet begun to grow, the robins partake of the holly fruit.
They never visit the bird feeder. Cardinals, jays, a variety of smaller birds and even a couple of red-bellied woodpeckers are daily customers. The woodpeckers hang from the edge and stick their heads under the small awning to feed.
I’ve never seen any bright red on a woodpecker’s belly. The red-bellied woodpeckers red buzz cut on the top of its head makes it distinctive. Our red-headed woodpeckers and nuthatches never go to the bird feeder.
Nuthatches from a distance look like other small birds, but you can tell them apart because they’re the only bird that can run down a tree trunk.
What really makes the holly berries disappear fast is the cloud of grey tufted titmice that arrive yearly. The titmouse is a migratory bird that covers much of the South and ranges from the coast to the Midwest and into New England.
They show up early in the morning with much fuss and fanfare and hit every holly that has berries. They cover our favorite holly. By afternoon, they are gone and so are almost all the berries. In those few hours, the squirrels and robins stay away. There are simply no seats left at the prickly café.
Daffodils are blooming, as are the Lenten roses, so the hyacinths will come along shortly.
And the gnats have awakened. I’m already wearing my head net when I work outside. It keeps the pesky gnats away, but it is not very good as a sunscreen.
Spring starts out slowly because winter doesn’t give up easily. But it won’t be long until the great awakening begins in earnest and all God’s creations in this part of the world will get busy, intent on growing since that is the only thing that stacks the odds in favor of survival.
As far as our hollies go, birds and squirrels eat every last berry. There are always a few per tree (and we have lots of them) that germinate and produce more hollies. It’s the toughest tree in the woods.
Our favorite holly has been crunched, bruised and even scorched. It’s still right there near the porch, and I never tire of seeing it and all the life its branches cradle in nature’s wise and loving ways.
On another note
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. You might think an advanced society would have risen above child abuse by now, but that’s not the case. I can tell you that not everything a career reporter sees is sweetness and joy.
Child abuse is torture. It leaves many children scarred physically and emotionally. Kids don’t always survive abuse. They have no way to defend themselves or escape. I have written a lot of words over the years about organizations that serve children. It’s time to mention the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center in Conover and what it does for abused children.
It provides a one-stop way to evaluate, interview and advocate for children. It is a true godsend. The justice system can be scary and often difficult. CAPC takes abused kids through the system with a minimum of contact that upholds everyone’s rights and gets justice for the young victims. It has the backing of the system, too.
Well, April is time for the Pinwheel Garden at Zahra Baker All Children’s Playground at Kiwanis Park in Hickory. The pinwheels show support for the effort to rescue children from child abuse and helps out the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center.
Learn more at catawbacountycapc.org. The organization needs support because abused children need help — help the CAPC delivers.
It’s spring. Everybody needs a chance to be happy. And grow.
Reach Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com