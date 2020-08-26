Column: Southern fiction filled with religious themes

Jodi Magness’s “Masada: From Jewish Revolt to Modern Myth” gives Jews and Christians a look at the complicated times in the Holy Land when King Herod, Jesus, and the Roman occupiers were making history.

Sue Monk Kidd’s novel, “The Book of Longings,” is a fictional account of a woman who married Jesus. Although set in a distant place and time, the struggles of the central character to accommodate her religious beliefs to oppressive and dangerous times is relevant to today.

In “The Antidote for Everything” by Charlotte’s Kimmery Martin, doctors fight efforts in a hospital and medical group owned by a conservative religious church to get rid of gay and transgender patients.

In Lee Smith’s “Blue Marlin” the young teenaged girl who is the lead character explores her growing and changing faith. She tries to make a deal with God in which she will do a good deed each day if he will bring her parents back together.

These books and others that Bookwatch will feature have religious connections, but in a surprise for me the South’s Christ-haunted landscape shows up most vividly in books by two popular writers of legal thrillers.