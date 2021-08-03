Column: Smoke gets in our skies

This summer has seen a long string of overcast, hazy days — or rather, smoky ones.

Some of the haze is actually smoke from wildfires out West as homes, parks, ranches, wildlife have been destroyed. As of this writing, the Dixie fire in the Sierras is the largest blaze under way. It has claimed 241,000 acres, an area nearly the size of Catawba County.

Recently one morning, I smelled smoke, or at least I thought I did.

But do carbon particles actually travel across the continent?

Yes. Smoke plumes have been visible from space, blanketing much of the U.S. east of the Rockies.

Quoting the space.com website, “This low-altitude smoke has darkened skies, reddened sunsets, tinted the moon orange and even created a smoky smell in places thousands of miles away from the fires.”

While the severe drought that’s helping to fuel the fires is worrisome, it’s nothing new.

Back in the 1930s, a combination of heat, dry weather and years of unsound land management led to one of the worst calamities in modern history. We know it as the Dust Bowl made more infamous in John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath.”