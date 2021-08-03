Column: Smoke gets in our skies

This summer has seen a long string of overcast, hazy days — or rather, smoky ones.
Some of the haze is actually smoke from wildfires out West as homes, parks, ranches, wildlife have been destroyed. As of this writing, the Dixie fire in the Sierras is the largest blaze under way. It has claimed 241,000 acres, an area nearly the size of Catawba County.
Recently one morning, I smelled smoke, or at least I thought I did.
But do carbon particles actually travel across the continent?
Yes. Smoke plumes have been visible from space, blanketing much of the U.S. east of the Rockies.
Quoting the space.com website, “This low-altitude smoke has darkened skies, reddened sunsets, tinted the moon orange and even created a smoky smell in places thousands of miles away from the fires.”
While the severe drought that’s helping to fuel the fires is worrisome, it’s nothing new.
Back in the 1930s, a combination of heat, dry weather and years of unsound land management led to one of the worst calamities in modern history. We know it as the Dust Bowl made more infamous in John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath.”
There was no rain. Plagues of grasshoppers and jack rabbits descended on parched fields to destroy what little was left of crops. Frightened and confused families huddled in darkened rooms as angry wind shook their homes, pillars of dust choked out the mid-day sun and the soil itself turned against them. How any living thing survived years of these conditions is beyond me.
My mother used to tell of dust sifting through cracks around windows and doors of her parents’ farmhouse —dust that had blown all the way from Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Central Illinois. She noted a big “dust storm” in her diary on May 10, 1934, the infamous “Black Sunday.”
The storm was described by eyewitnesses as being a wall of blowing sand and dust two miles high. It traveled 2,000 miles before reaching the East Coast on May 11. It dimmed daylight in Boston, New York and Washington, DC. Ships 300 miles offshore reported dust coating the decks.
Last summer, the NC Cooperative Extension Service reported on the Saharan dust storms that blanket the western hemisphere from dust blowing off North Africa — all the way across the Atlantic — to the US.
Such storms occur each year, but the quantity of dust last year was significant — the highest level in 60 years.
Indeed, drought is widespread these days. The lack of rain on the West Coast has already impacted many ranchers and growers, particularly in California. Of the top 10 largest wildfires recorded since 1932, half have occurred in 2020 or 2021.
And the drought goes on.
Considering the fact that California is the fifth-largest producer of agricultural products in the world, all that smoke we’re seeing smells like more trouble ahead.
Tammy Wilson is a writer who lives near Newton. Contact her at tamra@tamrawilson.com.