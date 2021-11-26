Column: Small businesses need your support

The holiday shopping season has begun and it’s important to remember there are over 31 million small businesses in the United States that need your support. While we are inundated with ads and news coverage of the massive online retailers and big box stores, small businesses actually make up over 99% of all businesses in our country, according to the Small Business Administration.

We are fortunate to have hundreds of small businesses in our community. From restaurants and retail shops to salons and farms, we have the opportunity to support our neighbors while growing our local economy and avoiding many of the supply chain issues. Not only do our local brick and mortar businesses need your support, but there are millions of individuals trying to grow their businesses online at sites like eBay, Etsy, and Poshmark. The pandemic spurred many individuals to become entrepreneurs due to layoffs and having to care for family members at home.

In fact, if you’re looking for causes of our current labor shortage, one of them most certainly is that nearly three million women left the workforce in 2020. Outdated, but persistent, views of women as primary family caregivers, coupled with online schooling, childcare shortages, and women often occupying low-wage positions created a perfect storm for a mass exodus from the workforce.

