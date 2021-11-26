Column: Small businesses need your support

The holiday shopping season has begun and it’s important to remember there are over 31 million small businesses in the United States that need your support. While we are inundated with ads and news coverage of the massive online retailers and big box stores, small businesses actually make up over 99% of all businesses in our country, according to the Small Business Administration.
We are fortunate to have hundreds of small businesses in our community. From restaurants and retail shops to salons and farms, we have the opportunity to support our neighbors while growing our local economy and avoiding many of the supply chain issues. Not only do our local brick and mortar businesses need your support, but there are millions of individuals trying to grow their businesses online at sites like eBay, Etsy, and Poshmark. The pandemic spurred many individuals to become entrepreneurs due to layoffs and having to care for family members at home.
In fact, if you’re looking for causes of our current labor shortage, one of them most certainly is that nearly three million women left the workforce in 2020. Outdated, but persistent, views of women as primary family caregivers, coupled with online schooling, childcare shortages, and women often occupying low-wage positions created a perfect storm for a mass exodus from the workforce.
But I’m here to tell you women are innovative and resilient and they’re not at home resting on their laurels. Nearly two million new sellers joined Etsy last year alone and a whopping 81% of Etsy sellers are women. Half of the new sellers cited financial challenges such as job loss or needing to care for family as what prompted them to become entrepreneurs and 30% say their creative business is their sole occupation.
Poshmark is another popular choice for entrepreneurs, especially in the South. Approximately 35% of Poshmark’s U.S. sellers are in Southern states. The site is a leading marketplace for new and used fashion and style items with over 4.5 million registered sellers. One-quarter of all Poshmark sellers identify themselves as small business owners, as opposed to selling as a hobby or for extra income.
The online selling website that likely started it all, eBay, has 182 million users and the largest percentage of their sellers are based in the U.S. I personally know of several women locally who successfully started their own eBay or Etsy businesses after being pushed out of the workforce due to the cutbacks and closures of the pandemic. They seem to be even more fulfilled enjoying these creative pursuits as they were by their former careers, but like all small business owners, they need your support to be successful.
American Express introduced Small Business Saturday in 2010 to encourage supporting small businesses across the country. It is recognized as the Saturday after Thanksgiving. You can find local small businesses on the AmEx website and follow the movement on social media by using #ShopSmall, but please don’t limit your support of small business to one day per year. Likewise, make sure you’re supporting small business owners online also. This holiday season, remember give big and shop small!
Cami Hepler is a lifelong animal lover, year-round sports fan, and part-time freelance writer from Hickory.