Column: Slave narrative links our histories

He continued, “When dey tole me I wuz free I didn’t notice it, I stayed on and worked jest lak I had been doin’, right on wid missus and master. I stayed dere a year atter de surrender.”

“I dunno what ter think o’ Abraham Lincoln. Dey said he wuz all right. I guess he wuz a man God loved, er all right man.”

When I read the former slave’s account of Union soldiers raiding the countryside, I realized that he was offering a slice of my own family story.

My grandmother’s uncle was Lt. John E. Lane of the 17th Ohio Infantry Regiment. He had grown up near Lancaster, Ohio, hometown of Gen. William T. Sherman and served the entirety of the war. According to records from the National Archives, Lane saw the Siege of Corinth and the battles of Perryville and Stones River. He was part of engagements at Missionary Ridge, Kennesaw Mountain, Chickamauga, Resaca and Atlanta. Dare I say it? He was part of Sherman’s infamous March to the Sea.

By March 1865, Lane’s company arrived in North Carolina to engage in the Battle of Bentonville on the 19th. It was the last major stand of the Confederacy.

I studied battle maps of Johnston County. The army split—some headed for Goldsboro, others to Raleigh. The shortest route to Raleigh would have been along the Averasboro Road.