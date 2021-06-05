Column: Shouldering the burden of the missing fastball

Thomas Wolfe said, “You can’t go home again.”

And I believe it was Mark Twain who quipped, “If you chuck those apples at that fence post yonder, you’ll blow your shoulder out, nitwit.”

If he didn’t, he should have because I did and I shouldn’t have.

A bowl of apples sat uneaten on the kitchen counter until they grew a might too squishy for my taste. I suppose I could have made apple fritters or apple sauce or apple brandy — there are tutorials on the internet for just about anything — but instead, I took the apples, stepped off the back stoop and prepared to toss them over the fence for any critters that enjoy squishy apples.

I noticed the fence post in front of me was roughly 60 feet away. The apples were about the size of a baseball. Hmmm …

As a kid, I was a pretty good baseball player. Or I thought so. I played organized ball with the names of businesses and schools across the front of the uniform from around third grade right up to 10th, when I was informed my services would no longer be needed in 11th grade.

It was suggested that perhaps I should pursue other activities in line with my abilities, such as rock collecting or standing and staring at the sky.