Column: Should we elect men in their 70s to be president?

Conspiracy theorists will ask, “Who’s running him?” Are there people of power and influence in some dark deep state controlling events? Others admire Biden for his frankness and his leadership and how he has pushed forward initiatives like aid to families suffering from the pandemic and supporting a bill for infrastructure. Still, he has blown it at times, and is this a result of his age or some kind of incompetence? Will Biden’s administration be the time when a president is removed because of health issues? God forbid, will we witness the death of a president in office because of natural causes?

As the last presidential election neared, a major concern for some voters were the ages of both the major candidates. Mr. Biden had already reached the age of 77. President Trump was 74 and due to reach the average death year in a possible second term. Both of these candidates and their ages presented frustration. Why would the heads of the two parties put forward two older white men who did not necessarily reflect the demographic of the American voter and had a statistical probability of dying in office? Except for the incumbent in office, there were other choices out there.