Column: Sharing Christmas cheer is easy for us

The Salvation Army is first and foremost a church. The humanitarian services it performs are missions. So you won’t get “Happy Holidays” from bell ringers. But nobody is left out of Christmas greetings, just as nobody is left out of the opportunity to share in the church’s outreach.

The universal sharing of goodwill is rarely more evident than during the Christmas season. Yes, there are many other observances at Christmastime. They, too, are very important to the celebrants — just as important as Christmas.

Everyone is ready to share their joy, without posturing or recrimination or separation. That attitude expresses the spirit of America. I believe it’s easier to come together at Christmas because the time has deep meaning for most people. We do things great and small this time of year without being prompted. We don’t care if anyone is watching.

We do these things year-round, really, but this is the season when we tend to express our goodwill in a more overt, festive manner when we pass by each other. We do tend to be more crowded during Christmas, after all, so we might as well be happy and cheerful with each other.