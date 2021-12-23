Column: Sharing Christmas cheer is easy for us

I have rung the bell for The Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign for several years. It’s fun telling everybody who passes by “Merry Christmas.” Most of the time, I get “Merry Christmas” in return, complete with cheerful smiles.
There is something about sharing Christmas joy, if only for a brief moment, with people you know and don’t know. Many people are on a mission during the Christmas season. They may be lost in their own thoughts or carrying on conversations among themselves, but most folks are quite willing to share Christmas greetings with smiles and laughter.
Those brief moments add up to many hours of sharing goodwill for me.
Some passersby on their way into the store just nod. Some people are on the phone when they walk by. I silently say “Merry Christmas” and so do they. It’s easy to lip-read “Merry Christmas.”
I can truthfully say I can count on my fingers — with a couple left over — of the people who never react and just walk on without appearing to notice the bell and kettle.
I understand that Christmas is a secular celebration for many people. That’s OK with me. I don’t mind “Happy Holidays” in reply to my “Merry Christmas.” Some folks have a holiday tree. I don’t. Mine is a Christmas tree. I do not disdain other people’s preferences, and I don’t apologize for mine.
The Salvation Army is first and foremost a church. The humanitarian services it performs are missions. So you won’t get “Happy Holidays” from bell ringers. But nobody is left out of Christmas greetings, just as nobody is left out of the opportunity to share in the church’s outreach.
The universal sharing of goodwill is rarely more evident than during the Christmas season. Yes, there are many other observances at Christmastime. They, too, are very important to the celebrants — just as important as Christmas.
Everyone is ready to share their joy, without posturing or recrimination or separation. That attitude expresses the spirit of America. I believe it’s easier to come together at Christmas because the time has deep meaning for most people. We do things great and small this time of year without being prompted. We don’t care if anyone is watching.
We do these things year-round, really, but this is the season when we tend to express our goodwill in a more overt, festive manner when we pass by each other. We do tend to be more crowded during Christmas, after all, so we might as well be happy and cheerful with each other.
It is a testament to people’s willingness to share that so many charitable efforts are supported during the Christmas season. There are more outreach programs than I have fingers and toes, and they depend on generosity. We have that quality in abundance.
From what I see from my vantage point next to the red kettle and with other missions in which I am involved, America is a giving, caring society. Signs of greatness, to be sure.
That’s why the Grinch was doomed from the start. You can’t steal Christmas. We will not allow it.
I still view Christmas with a sense of wonder and optimism. I love ringing the bell because I can say “Merry Christmas” to people in person, face-to-face and share smiles and good cheer — thousands of times over the years.
There is nothing like the Christmas spirit. Or, if you prefer, the holiday spirit. Your expressions are personal, and I get it. We reach out to people in many ways, and good wishes and works are — well — good.
We are in this world together, and I’m not anyone’s spiritual judge. I’m just a guy who likes to stand in front of a store, ringing a bell, wishing everybody — and I mean everybody — a merry Christmas.
I hope all your Christmases are happy and bright, now and forever more.
