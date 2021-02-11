Column: Sharing a good deed in a weary world

Recently, a random act of kindness in the pick-up line at a local restaurant made my day. As I started to pay, the cashier said the person in front had bought my breakfast. After honking my horn, I passed that kindness to the next person in line — such a good feeling in the receiving and giving. In the words of St. Francis of Assisi, “A single sunbeam is enough to drive away many shadows.”

As a clinician, I visited many schools where teacher signs were a regular part of the environment. One of my favorite signs could help us all maintain kindness with our fellow man. Stop and think before you post, tweet, or speak… Is it true? Is it helpful? Is it necessary? Is it encouraging? Is it mindful?

Mother Teresa tells us kind words can be short and easy to speak but their echoes are truly endless. How many of your mothers told you, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all?” Others may not remember what you said, or what you did, but they will always remember how you made them feel. Why not leave them with something positive?