Column: Seniors must stay positive, active until vaccine arrives

As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to impact pre-pandemic enjoyment of retirement, senior citizens must face the reality of additional isolation as they wait for the arrival of a vaccine. Obviously seniors with compromised immune systems are at risk of negative consequences if they contract the COVID-19 virus. With the continuing dire forecast by experts for the coming months, current COVID overload, and the specter of negative current events, the ogre of depression may raise its ugly head.
So, what do seniors feel? First, we feel empathy for the youngest generations and do not want to feel senior citizen health is impeding the best educational, social, and emotional experiences for children in their formative years. We hope that our leaders are maintaining a balance between protecting older lives and providing the needed experiences for young people.
Second, we must use our imagination to weather the onslaught of the world condition. Dark thoughts may be addressed with a nurturing attitude and not an acidic attitude toward others. Optimistic seniors with a plan will find the hope and imagination to lead more productive lives that overcome social isolation. New technologies, which many seniors have adopted, are only a partial answer to overcoming the dark feelings.
Staying mentally active and maintaining good health habits are critical issues for older adults. The keyword is active. Instead of sitting in front of the television hearing so many negatives, we could read more, which has been shown to stimulate people’s minds more than television. Other alternatives include challenging a spouse or grandchildren to beat you in games such as scrabble or chess or newspaper crosswords. How about starting a new hobby or having your spouse turn down their hearing aid and pull out that old musical instrument? Taking on some unpalatable tasks you have been delaying such as organizing closets or workshops will provide hours of activity. Talk about storylines from newspapers or magazines, remember friends and relatives with birthdays or thinking-of-you cards, or even write down a 3-4 generation family tree.
The ogre of depression may be lessened by watching our thoughts. Optimistic people tend to be happiest. Your positive, light-filled thoughts will affirm and deepen your happiness. For example, in times of distress, simply say to yourself, "And this too shall pass." Find a place of solitude, listen to soft music, pray, meditate, and get in touch with your religious beliefs. When the negativity found on social media or television raises your emotions and blood pressure, take a break from the constant bombardment. Staying in touch with family and friends is vital to well-being. When we attempt to make other people happy, we tend to be happier ourselves. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are getting along with the social distancing. If you or anyone you know is considering self-harm, are over-the-top emotionally or are considering suicide, or is anxious, depressed, upset, or needs to talk, there are people who want to help. The Crisis Text Line at 741741 provides free, confidential crisis counseling. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255.
Trying to eat healthy, well-balanced meals including protein increases your energy levels. If you are having problems getting out to get food supplies, consider grocery delivery, or pick up services or government support programs such as Meals on Wheels.
Exercise can stimulate endorphins which can boost moods. Exercise is another key to staying strong, energetic, and healthy as you get older. Keep a record of your activity. Either write it down or consider something like an Apple Watch or Fitbit to prod you on your way. Walk to the mailbox if you cannot walk a mile.
If you are physically at risk, consider getting a medical alert system. Your health-care provider can make suggestions. Organize your medicine using dated pill containers and set notifications on phones, Alexa, etc. Talk with your doctor or pharmacist about the telemedicine program and pharmacy delivery programs.
Finally, our quality of life should improve if we have a blueprint for action. Making a daily or weekly to-do list could serve two purposes. It gives a plan of action for daily activities and re-enforcement to complete certain tasks. A plan is only as good as what we do. It will not be easy, but through encouragement, good things will happen. Remember much help is available if you ask. As seniors, we must make the effort to be meaningful contributors to our well-being.
Dr. Warren Hollar is a retired Alexander County School administrator and clinician retiree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
