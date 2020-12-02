Column: Seniors must stay positive, active until vaccine arrives

The ogre of depression may be lessened by watching our thoughts. Optimistic people tend to be happiest. Your positive, light-filled thoughts will affirm and deepen your happiness. For example, in times of distress, simply say to yourself, "And this too shall pass." Find a place of solitude, listen to soft music, pray, meditate, and get in touch with your religious beliefs. When the negativity found on social media or television raises your emotions and blood pressure, take a break from the constant bombardment. Staying in touch with family and friends is vital to well-being. When we attempt to make other people happy, we tend to be happier ourselves. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are getting along with the social distancing. If you or anyone you know is considering self-harm, are over-the-top emotionally or are considering suicide, or is anxious, depressed, upset, or needs to talk, there are people who want to help. The Crisis Text Line at 741741 provides free, confidential crisis counseling. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255.