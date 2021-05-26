Column: Seek and you may eventually find

The thing about losing treasured possessions is that the loss never really leaves your conscience. It remains like a nagging toothache as you drift off to sleep and as you wake up in the morning. It goads you to mentally scan every nook of the house while you take a shower, vacuum the floor, fold laundry.

I tried to trick myself into thinking maybe I imagined the whole thing. I would peek inside my jewelry box and there everything would be. This had all been a bad dream like in some cheesy sitcom.

After a few weeks of befuddlement, I started mentioning my frustration to friends and relatives. Sympathy might help. Maybe they could suggest places to look.

They couldn’t.

“You’ll eventually find it,” my cousin said.

Easy for her to say.

Maybe I was getting to be like my aunt when her memory began to slip. She claimed that staff members were breaking into her apartment and stealing things, which was unlikely. She was missing family history files and emails.

If I could sleep on it that might help, except I’d already “slept on it” for months. All that did was keep me awake. If all else failed, maybe I could be hypnotized, maybe hire a psychic.