Column: See Groundhog Day through the eyes of Punxsutawney Phil

Can you imagine being awakened from a deep sleep, with men in top hats holding you up by the scruff of your neck and thousands of people cheering while dazzling lights from multiple spotlights glare in your face?

Then you hear someone call out a name that surely does not belong to you.

“Punxsutawney Phil, Seer of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators, and Weather Prophet Extraordinary.” You suddenly realize that you have been named Punxsutawney Phil. Your father had the same title and your whole line of relatives received the title since Feb. 2, 1886.

So, I became No. 137 on the list.

Here I was, the heir apparent to the role of weather prognosticator. My immediate thought was how could I possibly know if I could see my shadow. My winter home was a burrow with extremely limited light. During the long winter, my vision, which was not good in the first place, was not accustomed to all the light. So, I just followed my genes, and let the men in top hats say whether I saw my shadow. Through my squinted eyes, I thought I could see my shadow. When they announced that I saw my shadow, I knew I could head back to the coziness of my burrow.

At least I woke up, not like the usurper groundhog from New Jersey that some years ago remained fast asleep. Can you believe that they used a hedgehog to step in to make a prediction of six more weeks of winter weather and that the Carolina Panthers would beat the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl? Just goes to show that hedgehogs were not cut out to predict the weather or Super Bowls since he missed both predictions.

Even though I was in a foul mood, I was smart enough not to bite the person holding the scruff of my neck like the one in Canada. Funny that the bitten weatherman was concerned that his front teeth appeared to be growing longer. A fellow groundhog in Wisconsin nipped a mayor on the ear for saying that only mayors could speak “groundhogese.”

Thank goodness my ancestor made it through the first time the German prediction during Candlemas was started here in Punxsutawney. Back in those days it was all about the groundhog hunt and eating a groundhog feast, and finally predicting how long winter was going to last.

I heard that up in Wisconsin they used a Polar Bear as a fill-in prognosticator. If they used guys in top hats, I bet they didn’t try to pick up that bear.

In 1993, the story told by my great-great-grandfather involved people coming to Punxsutawney and interrupting the groundhog prediction by yelling “Free the Rat.” He said it had something to with a movie called “Groundhog Day.” Can you imagine they called him a rat?

February 2 is an off-the-wall holiday based on rousing a groundhog from his winter snooze to rule on whether he sees his shadow. Statistics show that in the last 10 years the groundhog has been right only 39% of the time. So, we could just flip a coin and have a better chance to predict the coming weather. But we would just miss out on the photo op to see the rodents react to inexperienced politicians handling a prognosticating wild animal in front of a bunch of rowdy merrymakers.