Column: Secrets of 51-year marriage? Start with love and compromise

I got to the Philippines as a young airman in January 1970. I stepped off the plane at around 3 a.m. in what seemed like an oven. The heat was amazing for that late hour. It had been a long time in the air, from San Francisco to Hawaii, Hawaii to Guam, and then Guam to the Philippines. I got into bed in a little while and woke up screaming at around daylight to see a lizard in my bed. I guess that was supposed to be my welcome to the Philippines.

After getting checked into base and having a little time to do nothing, I decided to go to the Airmen’s Club on Clark Air Force Base. It was there that I met a young Filipino girl that I thought was one of the most beautiful women I had ever seen. We got to spend a lot of time together. It was on Dec. 18, 1970, that we became husband and wife.

Fast forward to this year. In December, we will have been married 51 years. My wife’s name is Dominga but always goes by her nickname, Lina. We have both had so many people come up to us and want to know what our secret is for being married so long. Lina and I have thought about that a lot and usually we just laugh.