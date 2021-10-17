Column: Secrets of 51-year marriage? Start with love and compromise

I got to the Philippines as a young airman in January 1970. I stepped off the plane at around 3 a.m. in what seemed like an oven. The heat was amazing for that late hour. It had been a long time in the air, from San Francisco to Hawaii, Hawaii to Guam, and then Guam to the Philippines. I got into bed in a little while and woke up screaming at around daylight to see a lizard in my bed. I guess that was supposed to be my welcome to the Philippines.
After getting checked into base and having a little time to do nothing, I decided to go to the Airmen’s Club on Clark Air Force Base. It was there that I met a young Filipino girl that I thought was one of the most beautiful women I had ever seen. We got to spend a lot of time together. It was on Dec. 18, 1970, that we became husband and wife.
Fast forward to this year. In December, we will have been married 51 years. My wife’s name is Dominga but always goes by her nickname, Lina. We have both had so many people come up to us and want to know what our secret is for being married so long. Lina and I have thought about that a lot and usually we just laugh.
There is no secret. There is nothing we can say to someone and make it a guarantee that they will have a long marriage. Lina and I both love a lot of the same things. I love to fish, and my wife is a fishing fool. We had a small boat in Pennsylvania and would often go to a lake that had very few people, and Lina would want to fish right up to dark.
We both like to take long walks in the state parks. We both like the mountains and the beach. We both love animals and we both love to watch many of the same TV shows. Lina loves to watch football. So, you can see that we have a lot in common.
Coming from the Philippines, Lina had never seen snow. When she first saw it, she was like a little child. She thought it was the most amazing thing. That wore off in a few years after she shoveled a lot of snow. One of the most important things in a marriage is to listen. Listen to what your spouse is saying. You can agree or disagree but listen.
Of course, we had our tough times when we were young. There were times when we looked under the sofa cushions to find a few cents to buy a loaf of bread to last us until the next payday. There were times when we would have a little argument. I guess every married couple does. However, we always seemed to come to a compromise. I think to be in a good marriage there must be compromise. To put it plainly, it is all about love.
We have two great children that we love so much. Our son spent 20 years in the Marine Corps and now is a civilian who works for the U.S. government. Our daughter is a freelance graphic designer and is also a cake decorator for Harris Teeter. We have five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and two more great-grandchildren on the way. We are a close-knit family. It kind of feels like we are a rug that is woven with all of us. There is so much love there.
Lina and I usually lie in bed and watch some TV at night. The last thing that we say to each other when the TV is turned off is, “I love you.” Three little words that we say to each other every night of our lives. Lina is my life, she is my everything, I cannot imagine life without her. She has been in my heart for almost 51 years. It is love that keeps us together.
I can look at her when she thinks I am not looking and I think to myself, how lucky I was to meet her so many years ago.
Larry Fish shares the insights of a man who has gained the wisdom that comes with a long life. He lives in Raleigh, near the airport.