Column: 'Saved Alone. What Shall I do?'

Spafford sailed to reunite with his wife. As the story goes, he wrote the words to his famous hymn on stationery from a Chicago hotel while returning back to America with Anna. As the ship passed near the spot where the Ville du Havre sank and the four girls had perished, the captain called Spafford to his cabin to let him know. Supposedly, the hymn was written then; although, some scholars say it was penned a few years later.

The song was set to music in 1876 by composer Phillip Bliss with an assist from Dwight Moody. Bliss was the first to sing it under the original title, “Ville du Havre.” The first lines read, “When peace like a river attendeth my way, when sorrow like sea-billows roll; whatever my lot, Thou has taught me to know, it is well, it is well, with my soul.”

The Spaffords' sufferings were not over. Eventually, they had three more children, but their son, Horatio, died from fever at age 4 in 1880. The following year, the family moved to Jerusalem. There, in an effort to escape creditors and await Christ’s return, they set up a fellowship to minister to people of all faiths. Spafford was later asked why he wanted to move to Jerusalem. He responded by saying, “Jerusalem is where my Lord lived, suffered, and conquered, and I wish to learn how to live, suffer, and especially, to conquer, there.”