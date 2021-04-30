Column: Road rises as it curves

It has not just been a house, but a home. It sheltered us so we could love and take care of one another.

All kinds of memories abounded there as they will in the new place. Moving is a reminder that nothing lasts forever.

Destinations are often unknown, and new things are before us. A journey is simply movement lasting however long we want it to. Between beginning and end, we learn a lot about ourselves. I am excited about journeys with my family in our new home.

I do not know the thought process which helped the young lady conceive the work, but for me it speaks to the gravities of our lives, and how life rises and falls just like our chests move with each breath. As in the painting, the beautiful “broad, sunlit uplands” of life are possible. With effort comes progress. The road rises and curves. When all else seems to fail, there is hope. We may appear to take a journey by ourselves, but we are never alone.

There is an old Irish blessing which reverberates strongly through the painting. Almost everyone has heard parts of it: “May the road rise up to meet you, May the wind be always at your back, May the warm rays of sun fall upon your home. . . .May green be the grass you walk on, May blue be in the skies above you, May pure be the joys that surround you.”

Amen.

