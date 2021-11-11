Column: Resting together in peace

In October 1921, four caskets taken from American battlefield cemeteries in Europe were placed inside the city hall of a French town. Each set of remains was treated respectfully, and the four caskets were covered so they could not be recognized as to the cemeteries they came from.
Sgt. Edward Younger, a highly decorated soldier with a superior service record, was chosen to pick the casket which would become America’s Unknown Soldier, representing the immense sacrifices of all Americans overseas in the Great War.
Once Younger made his selection by placing flowers on one of the caskets, the chosen unknown was placed in a new casket and brought home from France by ship. By Nov. 9, the casket reached Washington. He was greeted by Gen. of the Armies John J. Pershing, who commanded all American troops in Europe during the war.
The following day, 90,000 Americans, walking four rows deep, visited the unknown as he lay in state in the U.S. Capitol. Many of the visitors were women, wondering if the remains were connected to them personally.
The next day, Nov. 11, Armistice Day, the unknown was placed on a horse-drawn caisson and taken to the newly constructed Tomb of the Unknown along the memorial terrace at Arlington National Cemetery. While many presidents, dignitaries and soldiers climbed into vehicles to make the 5-mile trip, Pershing walked the entire way behind the caisson. The symbolism and honor could not be missed by anyone. The remains in the flag-colored casket were of one of the men he had commanded during the war.
After being given a state funeral and awarded the Medal of Honor, the unknown’s casket was lowered into the crypt. The country observed two minutes of silence in honor and recognition of the sacrifices of the men and women who served and died as a result of then was called the Great War.
A Native American chief gave a prayer and Pershing dipped his hand into a crate filled with French soil. He dropped the soil into the crypt, burying the unknown in French soil much like the famous Frenchmen the Marquis Lafayette had requested to be buried in American soil from his days helping Gen. George Washington during the American Revolution. The significance was obvious.
In the immediate years which followed the dedication, visitors to the cemetery began picnicking on the large stone covering of the tomb. A few years later, a picket fence surrounded the area. Congress authorized troops from nearby Fort Myer, Virginia, to begin guarding the grave to honor and protect it. Over time, Congress added provisions for a sarcophagus to cover the crypt, and this was completed by 1932. Five years later, there were full-time tomb guards.
In 1958 and 1984, unknown warriors from World War II, Korea and Vietnam were placed at the terrace to commemorate the dead from those conflicts. Later, as identification with mitochondrial DNA became more reliable, the remains of the Vietnam unknown were identified and the remains removed from the crypt.
Who could have known we now live in a time which will see few unknowns due to scientific advancement? Once, women were not allowed to be tomb guards. Now, they guard the tomb just as grandly as anyone ever did as members of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, the unit responsible for the protection and preservation of the tomb.
The Department of Defense began last November creating a centennial celebration and remembrance at the tomb. New exhibits and a monthly educational program are just a few of the efforts to honor the tomb’s 100th anniversary. Over the last few years, the sarcophagus atop the unknown’s grave has been repaired and cleaned.
Younger was a proud veteran. Interviewed periodically throughout his life, he remained humble when asked about choosing the unknown. For him, it was another kind of service to his country.
Younger, one of the eight body-bearers who escorted the unknown’s casket home and to his final resting place, completed his Army commitment and returned to the States in 1922. From Illinois, he began working in the post office in Chicago. He died in August 1942 at the age of 44.
His casket was brought to Arlington National Cemetery from Illinois and buried in Section 18. This area was reserved for the dead from World War I and is not far from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Presently, Nov. 11 is known as Veterans Day instead of Armistice Day. Younger was a proud American who carried out his duty just like our veterans today. They are all around us.
Like Younger, they are called upon to make important decisions and carry out their duties. And once those duties are finished, they move on to serve in other areas in peacetime and war.
How fortunate we are.
