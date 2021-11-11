Column: Resting together in peace

Who could have known we now live in a time which will see few unknowns due to scientific advancement? Once, women were not allowed to be tomb guards. Now, they guard the tomb just as grandly as anyone ever did as members of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, the unit responsible for the protection and preservation of the tomb.

The Department of Defense began last November creating a centennial celebration and remembrance at the tomb. New exhibits and a monthly educational program are just a few of the efforts to honor the tomb’s 100th anniversary. Over the last few years, the sarcophagus atop the unknown’s grave has been repaired and cleaned.

Younger was a proud veteran. Interviewed periodically throughout his life, he remained humble when asked about choosing the unknown. For him, it was another kind of service to his country.

Younger, one of the eight body-bearers who escorted the unknown’s casket home and to his final resting place, completed his Army commitment and returned to the States in 1922. From Illinois, he began working in the post office in Chicago. He died in August 1942 at the age of 44.

His casket was brought to Arlington National Cemetery from Illinois and buried in Section 18. This area was reserved for the dead from World War I and is not far from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.