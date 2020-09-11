Column: Resilience is something we need

In the cold, the men found ways to entertain themselves. They wrote daily journal entries, read the Bible, and recited poetry and plays to one another. The common hardship of both being trapped by ice and living on it brought them close together. One of the worst things they eventually had to do was kill the sled dogs. They wouldn’t be needing them.

By the spring of 1916, with the pack ice melting, the men returned to the safety of three rescue boats. Their goal was to reach an island close enough to protect them from dangerous ice flows and water currents. After a grueling journey in which every man suffered almost constant wetness and lack of food, they reached Elephant Island. Once there, Shackleton knew he needed to keep moving. Food and water diminishing, he picked a small crew and lighted out for an Island 800 miles away in order to get help. The remaining men stayed back at the island. There was no guarantee he was going to make it, but the crew courageously rowed out into the unknown. Eventually, Shackleton reached land again and organized a rescue. In the last days of August 1916, the entire crew of the Endurance was reunited. All of Shackleton’s men survived the ordeal. Some served in the Great War. Others, like Shackleton, later returned to the Arctic ready for more expeditions.