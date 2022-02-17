Column: Remember those who endured injustice and prejudice

In our time when social justice seems like a new topic, perhaps it is wise to know the terms have existed for years. They came from the evangelical churches in the 1800s, both white and Black, as people struggled, both then and now, to find the best parts of themselves in the faith they possess.

On a personal note, I think about the two African American assistant principals who guided me in the first years of my teaching career. They led with passion and professionalism. They challenged me. They supported me. They long-suffered with me when I needed to find my way. I remain grateful. Their plaque of recognition resides as part of my life.

Taking a month to recognize famous Americans and famous groups gives all of us dignity because the rest of us gain an opportunity to acquaint ourselves with the dignity of others. We certainly celebrate the heroes and movements of particular groups, but also remember the nameless heroes who conducted their lives with immense dedication and a humble and committed spirit. Many endured discrimination and injustices and prejudices, but did not bow in the face of opposition. Let that be a lesson to us all. Each one of us emits a spark — has a purpose — has something to teach the rest of us.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and at CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.