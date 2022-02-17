Column: Remember those who endured injustice and prejudice

U.S. Rep. John Lewis planted a tree on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol a few years ago to honor a young Black man, Emmett Till, who was murdered in Mississippi in 1955. Till was 14 when he was killed.
Lewis said the moment infused him with a desire to work for civil rights. His name is on a current bill before Congress regarding changes to voting laws.
As Americans honor and remember Black History Month in various ways, it is important to remember the great tragedies, triumphs and sacrifices African Americans have experienced over the years. Names like Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, Aretha Franklin, Mavis Staples, Mahalia Jackson, Muhammad Ali, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, Arthur Ashe, Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron and Shirley Chisolm are sure to be mentioned.
Yet, when we think of Black History Month, we should also think of the many Americans of color who built the Capitol, dug the footings for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, went to war to make an “Arsenal of Democracy” even when there were democratic deficiencies leveled at them.
They created proud communities, sent their children to school and universities, became architects and doctors, taught their children values which lasted a lifetime and spread into other generations, and never gave up.
To honor Black History Month, each one of us should learn about someone we never knew before. Maybe a guy by the name of Ossian Sweet who just wanted to purchase a home for his family. He bought it only to have it ransacked by others who did not want a Black family living near them. Or, maybe it is the grandmother of Melba Pattillo Beals, a young adolescent trying to desegregate Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1957. She sat up most nights with a shotgun across the arms of her rocking chair protecting the family against any kind of assault by those who disagreed with the integration of schools.
I think about how important the 13th Amendment became in 1865. How freedom came to 4 million slaves at the close of the Civil War only to have freedom taken away over time. Still, the precedent was set. Slavery, as it was understood then, ended. Another kind of slavery began through de facto and de jure segregation practices which at times could be harder to deal with.
The unnamed heroes of the past stood their ground and expressed a grand and often quiet dignity. Ida B. Wells, influenced by the murder of three friends in Memphis, began an anti-lynching campaign. George White, a Black U.S. Congressman from North Carolina after the Civil War, worked tirelessly against the practice of lynching. Yet, it would take years for change to come.
One obvious thing to be remembered this month is the landmark 1954 Brown vs. Board decision by the United States Supreme Court which began to end segregated schools. The NAACP attorney arguing the case eventually became the first Black man appointed to the Supreme Court. His name is Thurgood Marshall. The work of equity in schools continues.
G. Carter Woodson started Negro History and Literature Week at Howard University in the 1920s. By the 1970s, Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter realized there needed to be more recognition, and Black History Month was signed into law.
The year following the Brown decision, a young minister came to Montgomery, Alabama. Dr. King’s words, actions and demonstrated leadership helped a movement and changed a country in many ways. Yet, many white people want to leave King at the Lincoln Memorial giving his “I Have a Dream” speech. They forget the King who later protested the Vietnam War, moved his family into a slum in Chicago, and traveled and worked for poor people before being killed in 1968.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 remains a game changer in the history of the country. The law ended discrimination in public places. Lyndon Johnson, at one time not partial to equality, moved to finish the bill President Kennedy eventually supported.
The work of equality continues. Not only in the hands of the federal government, but also at the state level and in local communities.
In our time when social justice seems like a new topic, perhaps it is wise to know the terms have existed for years. They came from the evangelical churches in the 1800s, both white and Black, as people struggled, both then and now, to find the best parts of themselves in the faith they possess.
On a personal note, I think about the two African American assistant principals who guided me in the first years of my teaching career. They led with passion and professionalism. They challenged me. They supported me. They long-suffered with me when I needed to find my way. I remain grateful. Their plaque of recognition resides as part of my life.
Taking a month to recognize famous Americans and famous groups gives all of us dignity because the rest of us gain an opportunity to acquaint ourselves with the dignity of others. We certainly celebrate the heroes and movements of particular groups, but also remember the nameless heroes who conducted their lives with immense dedication and a humble and committed spirit. Many endured discrimination and injustices and prejudices, but did not bow in the face of opposition. Let that be a lesson to us all. Each one of us emits a spark — has a purpose — has something to teach the rest of us.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and at CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.