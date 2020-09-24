Column: Refreshing autumn is a time of change

Most flying insects are abandoning the yard and flower beds to seek sustenance elsewhere. The tall mint is spent, and the chives sport seed pods where they once were crowned with tiny white flowers. Some summer visitors, like bumblebees, still drop by from time to time just in case a late bloom pops.

I finally learned how to deal with chives. They spread out like mad and thrive in good soil, poor soil and even gravel driveways. Cutting off the buds early in the summer will keep them from spreading, but then there won’t be any flowers drawing the attention of butterflies and the like.

So cut off the heads that have gone to seed when the flowers are gone. Each single bud produces a mass of flowers and thus a mass of seed pods.

I have never gotten close enough to insects that love chives to see if they have bad breath. If they do, it’s not enough to induce social distancing.

Leaves are starting to fall. A few oaks that are shedding lots of leaves this early may be stressed. I must keep an eye on them. A premature cascade of leaves is one of the signs of slow death.