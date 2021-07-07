Column: Reckoning with our history

The nearby Louisiana State Penitentiary is on the site of Angola, a gigantic plantation. The prison has become a modern enslaver and exploiter of its mostly black inmates.

At Bradford Cemetery in Petersburg, Virginia, Confederate soldiers from the Battle of the Crater are buried. Today reunions of such organizations as Sons of Confederate Veterans demonstrate that the “Lost Cause” is still alive, preserving and strengthening the ideals of white supremacism.

In Galveston, Texas, events of Juneteenth are remembered by some current residents, who are descendants of slaves liberated on June 19, 1865. Smith learns that many of the supposedly free people were quickly returned to slave-like repression.

In New York City, he learns this city had the second largest slave market, next to Charleston. Banks and businesses in the city were deeply involved with wealth created by slaves in the cotton fields of the South.

Finally, Smith takes us to Africa and Senegal where the “Door of No Return” has drawn tourists and pilgrims because it is said that millions of Africans departed from this place in slave ships. In fact, only about 35,000 left from this place. But Smith believes that the myth of the millions departing is as important as if it were fact. As one Senegalese told him, “One slave is too many.”