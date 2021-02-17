Column: Recent news masks real question

1776 is remembered as the year of the approval, signing, and printing of the Declaration of Independence. It remains the greatest document in the world because it justifies rebellion when governments fail. It also states in the best language possible why governments should exist in the first place. The idea of independence conjures up many thoughts. The commission tried to think about the best way to teach American history. They made their recommendations in a 40-page report which hardly mentioned slavery and avoided other narratives involving discrimination of minority peoples like Native Americans. Instead, they argued the founding documents were important in understanding the history of the nation. This last point is certainly appropriate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

These twin narratives of slavery coupled with freedom are the driving forces in modern curriculum these days, not just in North Carolina. It remains to be seen how they can be sequenced to help all students learn the history of the country. There has always been tension between them. Both narratives are needed. Many politicians view them as a battle of extremes, and it shouldn’t be that way. Students can still learn about how individuals fought racism, and they can learn about how the original principles of the country were laid down with an effort to secure the eventual rights and liberties of others. One curriculum doesn’t have to "win" at the expense of the other.