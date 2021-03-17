Column: Rebel merchandise has to go

As a Southern boy, I now realize how much I became steeped in the myths, legends, and stories of the Civil War. William Faulkner writes about Southern young men and their aspirations to be at the Battle of Gettysburg, and I feel those emotions; especially after walking the battlefield myself.
The war is America’s story written in blood, and, tragically, it still causes bloodshed. We are still fighting it in many ways. This shouldn’t be a surprise because it is our national story.
President Lincoln defined slavery as the cause of the war, and the war ended the institution to a point. Former slaves both gained freedom and then had it stolen back from them over a series of years as laws were imposed to segregate society and bar peoples of color from certain jobs.
Evidence of structural and personal racism existed then as it exists now in some places. As good and as smart as the country’s founders were, they failed to end the institution of slavery at the Constitutional Convention. Over time, compromises were laid on compromises. And then, as Lincoln said, “The war came.”
After the war, statues and parks commemorating the supposed heroes of the war were dedicated all over the country. Holidays were celebrated and “rebel” flags were handed out to commemorate Southern sacrifice.
We are reckoning with many parts of such memorialization.
Monuments are about memory and they do not always come in stone or bronze. I can remember going into a beach shop as a boy and seeing the rebel flag embossed on a towel. As a teenager, I saw the image on the top of a Dodge Charger in “The Dukes of Hazzard” television show. Once there is memorialization, the question then comes: Whose memory?
As war monuments and memorials were erected in Newton, Lenoir, and Morganton in the early years of the 20th Century, many Southerners bought into the “myth of the lost cause” which promulgated the main idea the South’s war was justified and its generals were the best. Like a football game almost won, the South was inches away from having a few things go better. Many of these myths made it into history books over time.
Ty Seidule, a former soldier and historian at the Army’s West Point Military Academy, has written “Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning With the Myth of the Lost Cause.” It tells the story of how textbooks, Southern cities, and military bases embraced the myths of the war and made heroes out of Southern leaders. The timely book helps to lay out some discussion regarding race and war in our current society.
Commemorations after the Civil War were honest but also self-defeating. To embrace the myth of the “lost cause,” Southerners had to also accept the hierarchical status of white society. These contradictions have been tested since.
Merchandise with the “rebel flag” on it seeped more into American culture over time but slowly changed from being about honoring and recognizing the sacrifice of soldiers into resisting the authority of the federal government in matters of racial equity and other perceived government intrusions. In this way, many Southerners proved the great historian Thucydides’ point about how people made their recollection fit with their suffering.
Culturally, the rebel flag is a symbol of the “good ole boy” and of not putting up with authority. Politically today, it is a symbol of racism.
How many people have the rebel design on pieces of clothing and have absolutely no idea what it stands for, where it came from, and how offensive a symbol it is in the present?
The truth is, symbols like the rebel flag can be polluted as it absolutely has been. To see individuals carrying the flag of rebellion into The U.S. Capitol during the election protest march on January 6 was appalling, distasteful, and ignorant.
I don’t ever want to see a rebel flag again. It cannot mean what it started out to mean, and there is no excuse for the hate evoked by displaying it.
I want to apologize for my ignorance when wrapping myself in a towel or watching a program which touted traitors like General Lee. My younger man did not understand.
There are stories we tell ourselves and things we decide we want to think. Then, we gather more information and keep learning. The extended mind helps us to confront the things we thought we already knew and are settled on with other realities and truths which come after.
The abolitionist Frederick Douglass had his own thoughts about Southern memorabilia, “Monuments to the lost cause will prove monuments to folly in the memories of a wicked rebellion.”
The “rebel” flag is a disrespectful monument to folly. It is time for all flag merchandise to “look away” like Dixieland itself.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at CCC&TI and South Caldwell High School. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com