Column: Rebel merchandise has to go

Merchandise with the “rebel flag” on it seeped more into American culture over time but slowly changed from being about honoring and recognizing the sacrifice of soldiers into resisting the authority of the federal government in matters of racial equity and other perceived government intrusions. In this way, many Southerners proved the great historian Thucydides’ point about how people made their recollection fit with their suffering.

Culturally, the rebel flag is a symbol of the “good ole boy” and of not putting up with authority. Politically today, it is a symbol of racism.

How many people have the rebel design on pieces of clothing and have absolutely no idea what it stands for, where it came from, and how offensive a symbol it is in the present?

The truth is, symbols like the rebel flag can be polluted as it absolutely has been. To see individuals carrying the flag of rebellion into The U.S. Capitol during the election protest march on January 6 was appalling, distasteful, and ignorant.

I don’t ever want to see a rebel flag again. It cannot mean what it started out to mean, and there is no excuse for the hate evoked by displaying it.