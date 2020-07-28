Column: Real-life heroes rise to the occasion

Recently, after watching “Avengers: Infinity War” with my son, I asked him an important question. Witnessing the relative rise of series like Transformers and the resurgence of movies cast from Marvel and DC Comic characters, I wondered why people are fascinated by these heroes. Do we lack for real heroes today which cannot be found except on a screen with popcorn and drink in one’s hand? Do we yearn for real people and real ideas which are truly heroic in our time because they appear to be absent? If so, are we filling and substituting our yearning for heroes with the Justice League, Optimus Prime, and Wonder Woman?
And does it go even deeper than that?
From family and cultural points of view, have we so downgraded our values to a point where comic book heroes can be the only heroes because many families are broken and hurting and kids lack proper examples of character?Has access to social media, which exposes the things people say and do, led to a decline in the belief of the importance of heroes who are not fictional? Undoubtedly, these are great questions to pursue because heroes are important to have in our lives. They offer us perhaps a better version of ourselves. They show us how to live by their examples. They give us some people to emulate and look up to. Simply said, they define the concept of "cool."
Movies and movie heroes offer us an escape from the hustle and bustle of life, but provide admiration, too. Yet, they are nothing like having heroes in real life to aspire to.
We make our own stories and our own adventures, and we also make our own heroes. Who we value as an individual and what we value about heroism as a society says a lot about who we are.
Jon Meacham, writing in “The Soul of a Nation: The Search for Our Better Angels,” says that Abraham Lincoln understood the power of his (own) story. Part of choosing heroes is knowing our own story with all of its triumphs, travails, and failures. Heroes are born in the origins of our own lives and the stories we tell ourselves and one another; the stories our lives and our thoughts are based on. As a result, we eventually get to touch on the things we value and want to pass on to future generations by recollecting the stories and the heroes. Our heroes almost always remind us of some fears, too. They help us navigate them in some cases. There is such power in stories and recollections.
We are all shaped by heroes. Why do we need them? Because they become part of us. We would not be the same without them. A hero can be a person known for courageous acts or a certain nobility of character. The historian of the Peloponnesian War, Thucydides, writes in the Funeral Oration of Pericles about heroes having the whole earth for their tomb. Such a quote reminds us heroes are everywhere as a result of their actions and their sacrifices. President Lincoln said virtually the same thing in his remarks months after the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863. The overriding description of the heroic is about honor and sacrifice and service.
Moreover, heroes can also be heroic for being an anti-hero and sharing with others by their actions and examples how not to behave and act. By displaying a lack of noble character, they give us reasons to depart from them and to press on a higher path.
Former NBC news anchor, Tom Brokaw, described heroes as people who, “rise to the occasion and slip quietly away.” True, most heroes do present the humility to recognize their actions are greater than themselves and fade away; but they never leave us because the lessons they teach us.
Heroes ultimately, provide the rest of us with hope and help us to relate to the best ideas within each of us. Knowing we have some heroes gives us hope in ourselves and values and ambitions to strive for.
At some point in our lives, all of us have probably worn a cape, donned a mask, developed some special power or wished to be a superhero. When we remembered we were not Batman or Aquaman, we began to look for other strong people in our lives who were a little more like us. In this way, we learned to mature and to take the lessons from the real people around us and make our lives better.
I would argue we need to return to such a habit again. True, books and movies definitely give us heroes, but they are not as vibrant and real as the heroes in our daily lives or through history.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies teacher at South Caldwell High School.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!