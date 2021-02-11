 Skip to main content
Column: Reader says he'll take Pickles with his paper
Column: Reader says he'll take Pickles with his paper

Devoted reader Jerry Ayers has a hankering for Pickles, but not the tasty kind that come from a jar and add a delicious briny crunch to a sandwich.

Nope, he was talking about the comic strip that he enjoys. He recommended kicking old Snuffy Smith to the curb and picking up Pickles for the comics page.

I hear you, Jerry. And I have read Pickles on occasion and enjoyed it.

But editors tread lightly when it comes to swapping out comics. In my 30-plus years in the newspaper (and websites, too!) business, I have found that you do not:

• Change the comics;

• Leave out the horoscope; or

• Tug on Superman’s cape.

OK, that last one is stolen from a song by the late, great Jim Croce, but you get the picture. Ignoring any of those rules will get you enough phone calls to scare Bad, Bad Leroy Brown. (And thus ends the Croce references.)

Having shared my trepidation (and a couple of poor jokes), we are willing to hear you out on the cartoon front.

Please tell me the cartoon you desire and the one you wish would depart. I make no promises, but we will take your advice under consideration.

Comment on our Facebook page or email news@hickoryrecord.com.

Eric Millsaps

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.

