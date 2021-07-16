Column: Raise the tide of your boat

So, in some respects, there is a need for a rising tide, and it really cannot start with government. It starts at home. Families are our most cherished unit in this country. Families are different. They come in great shapes and all kinds of sizes; yet, they are still families. The possibility for excellence and improvement in society cannot start anywhere else but at home. Raising the tide of communities and the country at large starts with each person as an individual. In striking out to be better, to learn more, and to help others, each person raises themselves. Thus, families and communities are strengthened. Bonds are increased which spread out into other areas of need. In fact, it is an interesting question to ask oneself, “How can I raise my personal tide?” Not because it is going to raise all boats first, but because it is going to raise one boat at a time with care and concern.