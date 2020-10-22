Column: Radio is still an enchanting companion

“Don’t Let Your Deal Go Down” by The Foggy Mountain Boys (and bunches of others).

“Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” by Willie Nelson.

You get the picture. Here are some song titles you may not know.

“The Man That Wrote Home Sweet Home Never Was A Married Man” by Charlie Parker and Mack Woolbright. I doubt that’s on satellite radio.

“Six Feet of Earth Makes Us All One Size.” This song was copyrighted in 1878 by F.W. Helmick. The last recording I’m aware of was by Sonny Burns back in the 1950s.

You know this song if you’re a Blues fan. “If You Can’t Lie No Better Than That, You Might As Well Tell The Truth” by Etta James. The song is fine. She’s great.

I have TV and satellite radio channels dedicated to blues. Pieces of heaven. It is one of life’s great pleasures that I can indulge in blues and still have plenty of time for all the other kinds of music I love.

It’s nice to be able to carry thousands of songs in your shirt pocket.