Column: Queen gave us her best

Queen Elizabeth died last month.

She came to the British throne in her mid-twenties and kept it for 70 years. She grew and matured as the British Empire changed over the broad expanse following the Second World War and ended her tenure during a war between Russia and the Ukraine. Named after her mother and two former queens, she acted bravely and stoically in public; serving 15 British prime ministers and meeting 14 American presidents and five popes.

Her grace and lion-hearted temper became a model for many women across the world as they gained more rights and moved into jobs and positions formerly thought to just be the realms of men. For 70 years, she punched through the “glass ceiling” for these women, led her beloved country, endured loss, dealt with divisions, and made her own decisions. She did it all for the good of her country.

Her death marks a milestone in world history.

As with the announcement of almost anyone’s passing, it brought both tribute and gut-wrenching criticism. One television commentator tried to remind the listening audience, in a belittling way, the empire the queen served so honorably for so long was built on “the backs of brown and black people.” A few more commentators said similar things amidst laudings from other speakers and world leaders.

As nations controlled other nations, the systems they brought with them allowed for education, bureaucracy, and a measure of freedom never before seen in some of these colonies. Such is not an excuse, but a truth. Yes, empire is an ugly word today and should be. People inherently desire freedom. Colonialism remains a harsh subject, but it also provided advancements.

Queen Elizabeth came to power in England precisely at the time neo-colonial movements were taking shape in Africa and other places. India, the “Jewel of the British Crown,” became independent in 1947 following the protests of Mr. Gandhi and others. Gandhi, a native Indian, received his law degree in London and later returned to his native country to begin a protest against unjust British rule there. There are many other examples of how British education, bureaucratic governance, and ingenuity brought progress and freedom to many areas in the places they conquered and ruled over.

Charles, the new British king, now navigates the future of the monarchy. As more countries seek to both protest, and perhaps leave, the British Commonwealth, Charles’ leadership is crucial. No one knows what countries like New Zealand, Scotland, Wales and Jamaica will do. There is no doubt the monarchy his mother presided over will change now, just as it did during her reign in many ways.

In a much-prepared speech following her death, the new king said of his mother, “She made sacrifices for duty.” Those were amazing words, and it definitely speaks of the queen’s innate character.

On paper, Elizabeth was never supposed to reach the throne; but fate intervened, as it often does, and changed the course of world history. When her uncle renounced the throne, and her father died relatively young, she became, arguably, the most-known young lady on the planet. Schooled in British precision and manners, educated in life-saving as a swimmer at age 10, she brought these qualities and many other attributes to a throne she was never expected to rule from.

As almost any other public figure, the drama of some parts of her life played out in front of the rest of us. She handled those moments gracefully. Which begs the question: How would we have done?

She rests now after living a life well-lived. She is not here to answer her critics or speak up for the country she led and loved. The England she leaves is a very cosmopolitan one filled with many voices. The Commonwealth will either survive or be altered in some way, but she held it together with her tact and grace. Let’s remember those things and try to do better with the time we have left.