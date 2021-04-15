Column: Pyle gave them his best

He never witnessed the war’s end.

Pyle wrote many excellent columns. To read them is to be with the soldiers. One of his best is “The Death of Captain Waskow;” written about a young leader during the battles in Italy. The column is so poignant and well written. It made the front pages of several newspapers in America. Reading “Captain Waskow” is to feel the intimacy a family carries with them. Pyle, conveyed such intimacy to the reading public.

A casualty of war can often be the truth. Ernie Pyle, and other correspondents, writers, and photographers worked immensely hard to bring the stories of fighting men home. It was tough work, and it took a toll on him. He suffered through emotional distress, missed his wife, and battled fatigue like the rest of the fighting men.

Pyle stands out among the many great war correspondents because of his candor, honesty, the ability to tell a heartfelt story, and to be “‘real.” He was not afraid to write about the true emotions the soldiers carried.

Years later, when my grandfather died in the early 1990s, I found an original edition of “Brave Men” among his book collection. He served in the Army from 1943 to 1945. He was the kind of man Pyle wrote about—the men serving in a terrible war far away from family and friends.