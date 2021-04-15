Column: Pyle gave them his best

Born in Indiana in 1900, Ernie Pyle gravitated to simply telling stories about Americans and American life. Attending Indiana University, he dropped out one semester shy of a degree to begin writing newspaper stories. Marrying in 1925, he and his wife Gerry traveled the country and compiled stories which typified the struggles Americans were living through during the great depression.
In 1940 he signed with the Scripps Howard News Service. He covered “the blitz” in London as German planes bombed the city. He volunteered to become a war correspondent the following year.
All told, Pyle spent two and a half years in Europe covering World War II in places like North Africa, Italy, and Normandy. His dispatches from the battlefield reached millions of American households on a regular basis. His columns were published in 400 daily newspapers nationwide.
With his passionate reporting about common men thrown into a brutal and unforgiving war, Pyle gained the trust of the soldiers. In many ways, he became their voice. Over time, and through the real way he told their stories, he became known as “the G.I. Journalist” and “the soldier’s best friend.” Pyle desired to be in Europe to cover all the different things soldiers were experiencing. He dedicated himself to them almost as a husband does to a wife. Ironically, as his notoriety heightened, his own marriage to Gerry hardened.
Pyle returned to Indiana University in 1944 to receive an honorary degree for his contribution to the war effort. He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for reporting in Europe the same year. Henry Holt and Company also published many of his war dispatches in book form called “Brave Men.”
Later, Pyle volunteered to cover the Pacific campaign; linking up with the 77th Infantry Division. During the battle of Ie Shima close to the main island of Okinawa near Japan, the Jeep he was riding in came under intense machine gun fire. Pyle and the driver exited the Jeep into a nearby ditch for cover. Shortly afterward, Pyle was killed and buried near the spot where he died.
Over time, Pyle’s body was moved several times before finally being interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. Presently, the American Legion leases a memorial site dedicated to Pyle on Ie Shima. Each year, the organization holds a memorial for him.
The death of Ernie Pyle grieved the soldiers deeply. As a war correspondent, Pyle had also grieved with them through the many trials and brutalities of war. One last typed, but unpublished, column was found on his person when he died. The column hailed the soldiers in Europe. Pyle, happy to be covering the war in the Pacific, felt a little war guilt at not being present for the German surrender in Europe. He writes, “In the joyousness of high spirits it is so easy for us to forget the dead.” He criticized the Germans for prolonging the war and causing needless allied casualties. He hoped Japan would not follow Germany’s example and surrender soon.
He never witnessed the war’s end.
Pyle wrote many excellent columns. To read them is to be with the soldiers. One of his best is “The Death of Captain Waskow;” written about a young leader during the battles in Italy. The column is so poignant and well written. It made the front pages of several newspapers in America. Reading “Captain Waskow” is to feel the intimacy a family carries with them. Pyle, conveyed such intimacy to the reading public.
A casualty of war can often be the truth. Ernie Pyle, and other correspondents, writers, and photographers worked immensely hard to bring the stories of fighting men home. It was tough work, and it took a toll on him. He suffered through emotional distress, missed his wife, and battled fatigue like the rest of the fighting men.
Pyle stands out among the many great war correspondents because of his candor, honesty, the ability to tell a heartfelt story, and to be “‘real.” He was not afraid to write about the true emotions the soldiers carried.
Years later, when my grandfather died in the early 1990s, I found an original edition of “Brave Men” among his book collection. He served in the Army from 1943 to 1945. He was the kind of man Pyle wrote about—the men serving in a terrible war far away from family and friends.
I pick it up on a fairly regular basis and flip through a story or two. The simple language Pyle uses grips the reader at each turn. He respected the men he was writing about. They were his, and he was theirs. He wanted to be there with them. The troops loved him.
It was that simple.
