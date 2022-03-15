Column: Putin's oil threat highlights need for more clean, renewable energy

The images of families seeking safety and trying to flee Ukraine are especially difficult for me to watch, knowing that my mother experienced the very same thing in Estonia in 1944. Back then, she escaped the advancing armies of Joseph Stalin. It was a different target in a different decade, but with the same communist Russian regime and the same dictatorial mindset.
Putin’s attack on Ukraine is creating a myriad of crises, not least among them being an energy crisis. Putin is threatening to withhold energy from Europe, which would send gas prices sky high not just on that continent, but globally. Surrounding countries are scrambling, announcing plans to “double down” on renewable energy and rapidly accelerate a transition to large scale solar, wind, and other clean energy sources for purposes of national security and energy independence.
What’s happening overseas should be a loud, blaring wakeup call to the United States, including right here at home in North Carolina: we cannot transition to a clean, independent energy economy soon enough.
The United States has the battery technology, the manufacturing prowess, and the natural resources — an abundance of sun and wind — to make the transition to clean energy sources happen very quickly. Certainly we should use existing resources to maintain energy independence during the transition, but true, permanent energy independence will only happen when we overcome our dependence on fossil fuels.
What has happened in Ukraine should give us all the resolve to accelerate that transition. It’s time for a change.
It’s time for a change because, with the energy generation distributed in smaller plants all across the state, we’ll be delivering power nearer to where it’s generated, keeping us from being as susceptible to the issues that come with mega power plants being targets.
It’s time for a change because in the transition to clean energy we will not only strengthen national security by lessening our dependence on foreign energy interests, we will also grow our economy by leaps and bounds. Transitioning to clean energy creates jobs, manufacturing opportunities, and brings investment and increased tax base to our state.
It’s time for a change because by accelerating the production of cheaper, cleaner energy here at home that isn’t impacted by foreign supply chain disruptions and conflicts overseas, we can materially lower gas and electricity prices for North Carolinians.
Clean energy is price stable. Solar and wind are already the cheapest sources of energy around, and producing electricity that way gets more affordable every year. A recent study out of Stanford University indicates that we can reduce residential electricity costs by 63% if we transition to 100% renewable energy, creating 5 million new jobs, to boot. It’s past time for a change. People’s lives depend on it. People’s livelihoods depend on it. Our national security depends on it.
Tommy Luckadoo is the chair of the board of directors for Conservatives for Clean Energy in North Carolina and resides in Hickory.