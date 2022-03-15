Column: Putin's oil threat highlights need for more clean, renewable energy

What has happened in Ukraine should give us all the resolve to accelerate that transition. It’s time for a change.

It’s time for a change because, with the energy generation distributed in smaller plants all across the state, we’ll be delivering power nearer to where it’s generated, keeping us from being as susceptible to the issues that come with mega power plants being targets.

It’s time for a change because in the transition to clean energy we will not only strengthen national security by lessening our dependence on foreign energy interests, we will also grow our economy by leaps and bounds. Transitioning to clean energy creates jobs, manufacturing opportunities, and brings investment and increased tax base to our state.

It’s time for a change because by accelerating the production of cheaper, cleaner energy here at home that isn’t impacted by foreign supply chain disruptions and conflicts overseas, we can materially lower gas and electricity prices for North Carolinians.

Clean energy is price stable. Solar and wind are already the cheapest sources of energy around, and producing electricity that way gets more affordable every year. A recent study out of Stanford University indicates that we can reduce residential electricity costs by 63% if we transition to 100% renewable energy, creating 5 million new jobs, to boot. It’s past time for a change. People’s lives depend on it. People’s livelihoods depend on it. Our national security depends on it.

Tommy Luckadoo is the chair of the board of directors for Conservatives for Clean Energy in North Carolina and resides in Hickory.