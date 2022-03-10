Column: Putin aims to restore Iron Curtain, no matter what the cost

Putin is feeding the Russian people outright lies about Ukraine and responding to Russian war protesters with the customary brutality of his Soviet heroes. That’s what happens when free speech collides with government policy and power is concentrated in one office.

There are too many people who have too much to gain to eradicate outright lies. That’s a universal affliction, but in countries like Russia, you really can disappear or die for speaking out.

The bottom line is that Putin and other USSR leftovers miss the old empire. They want it back regardless of the means or cost.

Russia, at the time of this writing, has reportedly offered peace terms to Ukraine. The terms seem like that same ones offered to Eastern Bloc nations with the Warsaw Pact. We saw how that turned out.

History is what it is and cannot be rewritten. There have been many nations that chose violence over peace. But this is not about those other nations. This is about Putin’s place.

Russia is filled with graves of good people who despised violence and wanted to live in peace — killed by their own rulers for the public good, internal harmony and security.

A professor told me one time that history does not repeat itself. Try to sell that notion to the people of Ukraine.

