Column: Putin aims to restore Iron Curtain, no matter what the cost

The careless disregard for national sovereignty and human life by Vladimir Putin does not surprise me.
The former Soviet KGB officer would love to restore the Iron Curtain. He does not support democratic freedom and is continuing the Soviet-Communist penchant for repression and violence.
I thought about saying Putin makes Nikita Khrushchev look good, but that’s not true. Khrushchev ordered the devastating put down of the Hungarian Revolution in 1956. At first, Khrushchev wanted a diplomatic solution in Hungary, but when the revolutionary leadership insisted on personal freedoms and a parliamentary government, he sent in the tanks.
We saw what happened on TV. The Iron Curtain, a monument to the Warsaw Pact that forced “free states” under Soviet domination into a mutual defense organization, was saved from liberty.
The Soviet Union undertook a “de-Stalinization” program after Josef Stalin died in 1953 to present a better portrait of the USSR to the world and the countries under its heel. Stalin, feared and reviled in his own country, killed more Russians with his brutal domestic purges than Adolf Hitler did in World War II.
Putin is doing what comes naturally to Soviet despots. Soviet leaders served at the pleasure of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, but they were given the power of czars as long as they did not embarrass the committee as Khrushchev did with Cuba.
The Prague Spring occurred in 1968 when the Czech government attempted to advance some liberties. For a short time, there was even freedom of the press. That was no more successful than the Hungarian Revolution.
The Soviet Politburo — the USSR’s sham parliament that never opposed the Central Committee — unanimously passed a resolution to “provide help to the Communist Party and people of Czechoslovakia through military force.” Well, now that righteous, violent retribution against the Czech government is official, here come the tanks.
Leonid Brezhnev announced that “the intervention” would include the “fraternal support” of Bulgaria, East Germany, Poland and, yes, Hungary.
Whereas the United States sent aid to Hungary, it ignored the Czech revolution. We were too busy confronting communism in Vietnam.
Hungary and Czechoslovakia exemplify how the Soviet Union operated, and that spirit lives on in Vladimir Putin, blessed by the Russian hierarchy. He’s as ruthless as Stalin, Khrushchev, Brezhnev and the czarism the communist revolution was supposed to supplant.
After the collapse of the Soviet Union, democracy flourished in most eastern European nations. There are despotic democracies, though. Belarus is one.
Putin is feeding the Russian people outright lies about Ukraine and responding to Russian war protesters with the customary brutality of his Soviet heroes. That’s what happens when free speech collides with government policy and power is concentrated in one office.
There are too many people who have too much to gain to eradicate outright lies. That’s a universal affliction, but in countries like Russia, you really can disappear or die for speaking out.
The bottom line is that Putin and other USSR leftovers miss the old empire. They want it back regardless of the means or cost.
Russia, at the time of this writing, has reportedly offered peace terms to Ukraine. The terms seem like that same ones offered to Eastern Bloc nations with the Warsaw Pact. We saw how that turned out.
History is what it is and cannot be rewritten. There have been many nations that chose violence over peace. But this is not about those other nations. This is about Putin’s place.
Russia is filled with graves of good people who despised violence and wanted to live in peace — killed by their own rulers for the public good, internal harmony and security.
A professor told me one time that history does not repeat itself. Try to sell that notion to the people of Ukraine.
